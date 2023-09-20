On Date 5 of the League Cup, Boca defeated Central Córdoba 3-0 at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero with goals from Lucas Blondel, Lucas Janson (he scored his first goal with the Xeneize shirt) and Darío Benedetto after a long time. With this victory, Jorge Almirón’s team once again added three points after three games with losses in the League Cup and allowed them to settle into the standings in Zone B of the League Cup.
More news from Boca and all its news:
In this match, Jorge Almirón’s team showed good performance and this was demonstrated in the goals against the Ferroviario team. This is a good sign for the duels against Palmeiras and the Superclásico against River since in the last matches, particularly the last two, the team’s level of play was not the best and this had generated some displeasure among its fans.
Now, with the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores getting closer, these are the next 5 games for Jorge Almirón’s team:
September 23 – Boca vs Lanús – Date 6 of the League Cup
It will be a match in which Jorge Almirón will put the starters ahead of the first leg of the Copa Libertados semi-finals with the aim of getting the ball rolling but they will also have to be careful about possible injuries. While on the Granate side they will come to this match with the expectation of getting a good result from La Bombonera.
September 28 – Boca vs Palmeiras – Semifinals – Copa Libertadores
The most important game of the semester. Xeneize will seek to make a difference at home that will allow them to have a certain advantage in the return duel that will be played in Brazil just a week later.
October 1 – Boca vs River – Date 7 of the League Cup
In the middle of the series against Palmeiras, the Superclásico will be played. Despite everything, this is a crucial match for Jorge Almirón’s team, which is expected to put a majority of substitute players on the field to take care of the starters ahead of the duel against Palmeiras.
October 5 – Palmeiras vs Boca – Copa Libertadores Semifinals
Depending on the result in the first leg, this match will have great importance. Boca faces the possibility of returning to a Copa Libertadores final for the first time since 2018 (defeat against River). Verdão is a team that is becoming very strong in its stadium in São Paulo.
October 10 – Belgrano vs Boca – Date 8 of the League Cup
This match is already beginning to be defining for Xeneize’s path in the League Cup and the possibility of continuing its path in this tournament. It will probably be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium so Boca will be able to have its fans in the stadium.
October 18 (to be confirmed) – Boca vs Unión – Date 9 of the League Cup
This will be the first time that the team returns to Bombonera after the series against Palmeiras and the people’s response will depend a lot on the result. While Tatengue is fighting to continue moving away from relegation and, why not, enter the definition of this League Cup.
#Bocas #games #victory #Central #Córdoba #Date
Leave a Reply