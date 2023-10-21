On Matchday 9 of the League Cup, Boca received Unión de Santa Fe at La Bombonera in a match that was very important for both teams for different reasons. For Xeneize, regain confidence in the game and not move away from the first four of Group B that qualify for the quarterfinals while Tatengue is in the fight to distance itself from the feared relegation of Argentine football. This match ended 2-1 in favor of Jorge Almirón’s team with goals from Marcos Rojo and Miguel Merentiel.
With this result, Xeneize was in tenth position with 10 units, 4 points away from the last qualifying position that Platense has today. Obviously, throughout the match, the people’s request to win the Copa Libertadores, the long-awaited seventh, was heard and this duel is approaching little by little. Therefore, below, we present the next 5 games of the Ribera team:
Tuesday, October 24 – Racing vs Boca – Date 10 of the League Cup
This will be a very hot and interesting meeting. It remains to be seen who will be the Academy coach after Fernando Gago resigned from the position. A lot of recent history between both teams with international series or cup definitions.
Saturday, October 28 – Boca vs Estudiantes – Date 11 of the League Cup
It could become a defining match for Boca in the championship depending on previous results. Pincha has not had a good performance in this tournament either, but it is one of the best teams in Argentine soccer in terms of level of play. It will be the farewell before the final in front of the public.
Saturday, November 4 – Boca vs Fluminense – Copa Libertadores Final
One of the most important matches in Boca’s history and the most important since at least 2018. The obsession with the seventh Copa Libertadores is just 90 minutes away from completion and anything can happen at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Wednesday, November 8 (to be confirmed) – San Lorenzo vs Boca – Date 12 of the League Cup
Obviously, a lot will have to do with what happens in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense; if it is a victory, this match could change its date due to the celebrations. Obviously, it will have to be played but with a date to be confirmed and it is also a classic of Argentine soccer that will surely have a lot of importance in qualifying for the Quarterfinals of the tournament.
Sunday, November 12 (to be confirmed) – Boca vs Newell’s – Date 13 of the League Cup
It will be the first match in the Bombonera after the final of the Copa Libertadores and the reception of the people will depend a lot on the result. In addition, it will be the last home match for the blue and gold team in this 2023 season.
