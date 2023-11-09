In the first match after what was the very painful defeat in the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Fluminese by 2-1 in extra time, Boca faced San Lorenzo at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium for Date 12 of the Cup of the League and the result was 1-1 with goals from Adam Bareiro for the Boedo team while Miguel Merentiel had opened the scoring for the Ribera team. With this result, Xeneize was left with 12 points at 6 units from the last qualifying position to the quarterfinals of this tournament with two dates left to play, which means that it is practically eliminated.
More news and updates about the South American Qualifiers:
It is worth mentioning that Boca had Mariano Herrón on the substitute bench after Jorge Almirón decided to leave his position after returning from Rio de Janeiro. As confirmed by Juan Román Riquelme, leader of the Ribera club’s football council, the Reserve coach will remain in office until the season ends.
Now, with the aim of qualifying for next season’s Copa Libertadores, these are Boca’s following games before the end of the 2023 season:
Sunday, November 12 – Boca vs Newell’s – Date 13 of the League Cup
It will be the first game in the Bombonera after the final of the Copa Libertadores and the reception of the people is a big unknown. In addition, it will be the last home match for the blue and gold team in this 2023 season, like everything that playing in the Bombonera represents.
Wednesday, November 22 – Boca vs Estudiantes – Semifinals – Argentine Cup
This duel became of utmost importance for the Ribera team after the defeat in the final of the Copa Libertadores. This is the most “accessible” access route for the 2024 Copa Libertadores, which is Boca’s only major objective at the end of the 2023 season.
Sunday, November 26 – Godoy Cruz vs Boca – Date 14 – League Cup
Everything seems to indicate that it will be Boca’s last match for the League Cup since the classification is very complicated. In addition, the Mendoza team is one of the direct rivals in the fight to qualify for the 2024 Copa Libertadores through the annual table.
It should be mentioned that matches can be added to this list since if they advance in the semifinals of the Argentine Cup they will have to play the final on a date to be played. The same will happen with the League Cup since, if they qualify, they will have to play the quarterfinals of the domestic tournament.
#Bocas #games #match #San #Lorenzo #Matchday #League #Cup