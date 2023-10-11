On Date 8 of the League Cup in Argentina, Boca faced Belgrano de Córdoba as a visitor in what was a very disputed and entertaining match but ended in favor of the Pirate with a result of 4-3. The goals for the light blue team were scored by Lucas Passerini (2), Juan Barinaga and Esteban Rolón while Darío Benedetto and Miguel Merentiel (2) scored for Xeneize.
It should be mentioned that Xeneize was coming off a very positive week after qualifying for the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores where they will face Fluminense. Of course, it is worth remembering that for this same tournament they had lost on the Classics Date against River 1-0 in the Bombonera with the particularity that Almirón sent an alternative team to the playing field.
As in the last Superclásico, Jorge Almirón had a team with many substitute players or players lacking minutes taking into account the physical and mental wear and tear that the match, and the penalty shootout, against Palmeiras caused them last Thursday.
Now, after the match against Pirate Cordoba, he will be able to work more calmly, but always thinking about the final on November 4. Obviously, as the Boca shirt demands it, he cannot give away a single match or competition.
Next, we present the next 5 games of the Ribera team:
Sunday, October 15 – Boca vs Talleres – Quarterfinals of the Argentine Cup
Decisive stage of the most federal tournament in Argentina. Xeneize must continue advancing with the objective of winning the title to be able to ensure their qualification for next year’s Copa Libertadores if they do not achieve it by winning the final or even the local tournament.
Friday, October 20 – Boca vs Unión – Date 9 of the League Cup
This will be the first time that the team returns to Bombonera after the series against Palmeiras and the people’s response will depend a lot on the result. While Tatengue is fighting to continue moving away from relegation and, why not, enter the definition of this League Cup.
Tuesday, October 24 – Racing vs Boca – Date 10 of the League Cup
This will be a very hot and interesting meeting. It remains to be seen who will be the Academy coach after Fernando Gago resigned from the position. A lot of recent history between both teams with international series or cup definitions.
Saturday, October 28 – Boca vs Estudiantes – Date 11 of the League Cup
It could become a defining match for Boca in the championship depending on previous results. Pincha has not had a good performance in this tournament either, but it is one of the best teams in Argentine soccer in terms of level of play. It will be the farewell before the final in front of the public.
Saturday, November 4 – Boca vs Fluminense – Copa Libertadores Final
One of the most important matches in Boca’s history and the most important since at least 2018. The obsession with the seventh Copa Libertadores is just 90 minutes away from completion and anything can happen at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
