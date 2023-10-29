In what was the last match before the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, Boca and Estudiantes de la Plata faced each other at La Bombonera, which served as a stage for the fans of the Ribera team to say goodbye to their players before to travel to Rio de Janeiro. This match ended in a goalless draw.
It was a disputed match in which Jorge Almirón sent many players onto the playing field who could add minutes in the decisive match of the highest continental tournament in South American soccer and which represents the maximum obsession for the Xeneize fan who is known today as “the seventh.”
Below, we present the next 5 games of the Ribera team after the match against Estudiantes de la Plata:
Saturday, November 4 – Boca vs Fluminense – Copa Libertadores Final
One of the most important matches in Boca’s history and the most important since at least 2018. The obsession with the seventh Copa Libertadores is just 90 minutes away from completion and anything can happen at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. According to Xeneize fans, it is the most important game in the last 5 years, at least.
Wednesday, November 8 (to be confirmed) – San Lorenzo vs Boca – Date 12 of the League Cup
Obviously, a lot will have to do with what happens in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense; if it is a victory, this match could change its date due to the celebrations. Obviously, it will have to be played but with a date to be confirmed and it is also a classic of Argentine soccer that will surely have a lot of importance in qualifying for the Quarterfinals of the tournament.
Sunday, November 12 (to be confirmed) – Boca vs Newell’s – Date 13 of the League Cup
It will be the first match in the Bombonera after the final of the Copa Libertadores and the reception of the people will depend a lot on the result. In addition, it will be the last home match for the blue and gold team in this 2023 season.
Wednesday, November 15 – Boca vs Estudiantes – Semifinals – Argentine Cup
If they do not lift the title in the final on November 4, this duel will be of vital importance since it would be, almost, the only way to qualify for the Copa Libertadores in 2024. The other is for them to win the League Cup but It will depend on their very complicated classification to the Quarterfinals. On the other hand, it also gives the possibility of lifting a title in this year 2023 in which Xeneize did not have much success.
Sunday, November 26 – Godoy Cruz vs Boca – Date 14 – League Cup
It may be Xeneize’s last game of the year in case they do not advance to the Quarterfinals of this tournament or in the Argentine Cup.
