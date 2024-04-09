BMW and Rimac are entering into a partnership, which means that once again a major player has confidence in the Croatians.

You may associate the ever-popular holiday destination Croatia with the beach, campsites or a wonderful Balkan road trip, but perhaps not so much with cars. At least, that was the past. That was before Mate Rimac entered the scene, who would shake the world when it came to electric hypercars under his surname. The Concept One, even though not many were sold (and one was destroyed by a crash with Richard Hammond), already gave a nice taste of that. But the Concept Two, later C_Two and later Nevera, shows the real thing. 1,914 hp, 0 to 100 in less than two seconds and actually a model for what electric supercars should be able to do.

Collaborations

The latter is especially important for Rimac as a small player. With only two models and a handful of cars built, you'd expect the brand not to be much different from most shed supercars. However, the flow of money for Rimac is enormous due to the sharing of their technology. Due to their efforts to build an electric hypercar, many parties were interested in collaborating with the Croatian brand. A new name has now been added. BMW is interested in Rimac and the two started a collaboration.

Future BMW

It is not about buying one or the other party, but a collaboration between BMW and Rimac. It doesn't get more concrete than that for now, except that BMW wants to use the results of these collaborations in the second half of the 2020s. There is a good chance that Rimac technology will play a role in BMW's New Class models. This concerns the battery packs, but also the e-motors, electronics and software. Rimac has of course mastered this well for their own models, but other parties can also use it.

As mentioned, there is no major announcement regarding which brands will release and whether it is one-way traffic or whether Rimac can also benefit from BMW's success. As long as the deal does not include Adrian van Hooydonck designing new Rimacs, everything should be fine. To the future!

