Donating blood is a social necessity. To get an idea of ​​this need, to supply the Community of Madrid some 40 donations are necessary for every 1,000 inhabitants per year. Or what is the same, 900 daily donations on a daily basis and 350 on weekends, according to the Red Cross. Blood donation in Spain is altruistic and unpaid, which means that there is no payment for donating.

In the Region of Murcia there are several mobile points where you can donate blood. On the official website of the

Regional Hemodonation Center In the Region of Murcia there is a calendar with all the dates and municipalities where mobile donation points will be installed during the month of November. If you are doubting whether to be a donor or do not remember that blood cannot be manufactured, it can only be obtained from donors like you, it is essential for operations and emergencies and, finally, blood is expired, it cannot be stored for a while undefined.

One of the doubts that many donors have is what is specifically done with the blood they have donated. The Red Cross explains what type of interventions this blood is intended for. The blood obtained thanks to donations is used to treat many diseases that cause anemia, it is used in the treatment of different types of cancer, surgical interventions, organ transplants and treatment of accidents, bleeding and burns.

According to the Red Cross, one in 10 people admitted to the hospital needs blood, one in two people living in Spain will need blood at some point in their life and only 5% of potential blood donors per year. The Red Cross recalls that the entire recovery process, including rest, barely lasts more than 30 minutes. Donating blood is necessary so that the health system does not collide, and it is that 450 ml of blood can save up to 3 lives, since when it reaches the transfusion center it is divided into three components: red blood cells (red blood cells), plasma and platelets that are They will transfuse each patient according to their needs. Depending on the type of intervention, it will be necessary to use more or less blood bags.

Red blood cells



– Hip operation: 6 to 8 bags are needed.

– Complicated delivery: 4 to 6 bags are needed.

– Traffic accident: 20 to 30 bags are needed.

– Ruptured aneurysm: 30 to 40 bags are needed.

– Heart transplant: about 20 bags are needed.

– Liver transplant: about 30 bags are needed.

– Bone marrow transplant: about 50 bags are needed.

Plasma



– Liver patients: 6 to 8 bags are needed.

– Surgery complicated bleeding: 10 to 20 bags are needed.

– Rare diseases: up to 100 bags are needed.

– Heart transplant: 20 bags are needed.

– Liver transplant: 40 bags are needed.

Platelets



– Patients with leukemia: up to 200 bags are needed.

– Heart transplant: 20 bags are needed.

– Liver transplant: 100 bags are needed.

– Bone marrow transplant: 200 bags are needed.