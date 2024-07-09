During a phone call with the American MSNBC network, Biden stressed his confidence that he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump, saying: “The bottom line is that we are not going anywhere. I would not have run if I did not believe unequivocally that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024. We had a Democratic nomination process in which the voters spoke clearly. I won 14 million of those votes. So I not only believed that from the beginning, but I also wanted to reaffirm it and prove it, and I will do that throughout this week and from now on.”

Biden’s statements come at a time when demands are growing within the Democratic Party to replace him with another candidate, and Democrats fear losing the majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming elections due to Biden’s performance, his declining health, and his insistence on running for the White House.

The US President’s deteriorating memory and cognitive abilities are putting the Democratic Party in a political bind, especially with the presidential election approaching next November. Democratic concern stems from Biden’s poor performance during his debate with former US President Donald Trump and his continued mental lapses afterwards.

As a result of the high level of anxiety, members of the Democratic Party asked Biden not to run for president, to withdraw, and to nominate another alternative figure, who may be his deputy Kamala Harris. The moves of members of the Democratic Party were based on their fear of losing the majority in the upcoming elections in the House of Representatives, in addition to the possibility of Republican candidate Donald Trump winning by exploiting the weaknesses of the current US President. The scene became blurry for some members of the Democratic Party after canceling their scheduled meeting with Biden, as they were trying to enlist the help of former President Barack Obama to convince Biden not to run. However, the US President headed to Pennsylvania to resume his election campaign in an attempt to respond to skeptics. All of this comes despite the fears of donors, some of whom refrained from paying money to Biden’s campaign for fear of him continuing in the presidential race in this manner.

In this atmosphere of anxiety, everyone is waiting for the path that the Democratic Party will take, as it does not want to exclude Biden from the presidential race despite his will, and at the same time does not want to lose the race.

The White House said President Joe Biden does not suffer from Parkinson’s disease, adding that the US president undergoes an annual neurologist examination as part of a medical checkup and has checkups with doctors several times a week. Questions about Biden’s health were renewed after Biden’s poor performance in the presidential debate that took place last month with his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

In this context, Democratic strategist Therin Bond stated during an interview with the “America Today” program on Sky News Arabia that the issue of President Biden’s health is in doubt, stressing the need for the Biden administration, his advisors and his family to be transparent and frank with the American people about his health condition so that it does not affect his ability to lead the country during his second term.

The American president must step down and leave the White House, leaving a positive legacy for the American people. This is to pass the responsibility to his successor in the best interests of both Democrats and the American people.

The debate over President Biden’s mental fitness has extended to a broader segment of society, calling on him to seriously consider stepping down from office for the good of the nation and to preserve the principles of democracy.

President Joe Biden’s health, which has been deteriorating recently during the debates, cannot be overlooked.

There are many parties seeking to protect their interests and jobs due to the heavy financial connection to these political figures.

They realize that Biden’s absence means the end of their current gains and salaries, and that the Democratic Party candidate who will succeed him may not provide them with the same benefits.

Americans must vote based on full awareness and understanding of the current and future situation, regardless of emotions or narrow individual interests, in order to serve the public interest and ensure the stability of the country and the well-being of its people.

For his part, the former Democratic candidate for mayor of the capital, James Butler, explained that Joe Biden was among the figures who rejected Donald Trump in the United States. Butler noted that the American people sometimes go through periods in which they have to make difficult decisions or confront.