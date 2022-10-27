The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is not only dedicated to developing monetary policies to strengthen the country’s economy, but also has an educational offer to promote financial education. What are Banxico’s educational and cultural offer services? Here we explain it to you.

The Mexican central bank has a platform called Banxico EducatesIt’s about a financial education digital portal specialized that integrates all the educational products of Banco de México.

According to the official website of Banxico Educa, this educational platform uses cutting-edge pedagogical methods that contribute to the central bank’s efforts to disseminate and economic and financial educationand which has the following objectives:

1. Promote a better understanding of the objective, purposes and functions of Banxico, as the body in charge of implementing monetary policy and ensuring Mexico’s financial stability.

2. Promote a closer, more dynamic and cooperative relationship between Banco de México and students, teachers and educational institutions.

3. Promote educational projects that contribute to the strengthening of the country’s economic and financial culture, especially in matters related to Banco de México’s activities.

Banxico Educa is the Bank of Mexico’s educational platform with content for all ages. Image: Banxico Educa

Banxico Educates for all ages

In order to offer educational material for the entire Mexican populationBanxico Educa has content adapted for the following population sectors: children from 3 to 15 years old, young people from 16 to 25 years old, adults 26 years old or older, and teachers.

Children’s content consists of games and activities that will help little ones learn more about money and the Bank of Mexico in a fun way.

For young people, the platform has various videos that contain information on various topics, such as what is money, what is inflation, how to identify counterfeit bills and coins, how to open bank accountsamong others.

In this sense, Banxico also has contests and calls on topics related to its work, which are aimed at Mexican high school and university students, such as the Banxico Contact Award, the Banxico Challenge and University Link.

Educational content aimed at adults focuses on topics such as bank cards, SPEI transfers, banknote manufacturinginflation, the government securities market in Mexico, as well as tools to learn more about wealth and personal finance management.

We recommend you read:

As for teachers, Banxico Educa puts at their disposaln teacher guides to carry out various financial education laboratories and workshops for children.

So now you know: if you want to know more about finances and economics, you can visit the Banxico Educa website, where you can access free educational content adapted for all ages.