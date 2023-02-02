Without a doubt, more than one person at some point in their life will have taken some antihistaminesurely you do not locate them by this name, but perhaps by their function or commercial name, these are the medicines that help you with allergies.

The first thing you should know is what causes allergies in our body, it is the body’s reaction to consumption or contact with certain substances, activating the histaminewhich is released by white blood cells during allergic reactions in your body.

The function of this substance is to regulate certain actions of the stomach, also acting as a neurotransmitter of the nervous system, hence the allergies They are from eating something or because any part of the nervous system is in contact.

Now you wonder what are antihistaminesIts function is to block this substance so that allergies decrease, nowadays there are a large number of medicines for sale, the vast majority do not require a prescription unless they are specialized or antibiotics.

What are antihistamines | freepik

You may find them in any pharmacyeither by the commercial name, request them as antihistamines or simply ask for some medication for allergies, the one that is best known is the loratadineimmediately we share other of the best known:

cetirizine

Desloratadine

Fexofenadine

Levocetirizine

antihistamine prices

The prices of these medicines vary in each pharmacy as well as department store, some usually have promotions, below we will share the prices of Guadalajara Pharmacieswhich are the ones we find throughout Mexico.

Loratadine $24.01 10 mg with 20 tablets

Cetirizine $72.78 50 ml solution

Desloratadine $43.00 5 mg with 10 tablets

Fexofenadine $90.00 of 120 mg with 10 tablets

Levocetirizine $25.00 5 mg with 10 tablets

Types of allergies that exist

exist different types of allergiesthe most characteristic with rashes or reddening of the skin, could be said to be one of the most “mild”, since sometimes the body can become so inflamed that the throat closes.

Another type of allergy is itching or itching in certain parts of the body or the whole body, allergic rhinitis, is when you have watery and itchy eyes accompanied by constant sneezing, nasal polyposis is another symptom, when you have discharge or congestion.

now that you know what are antihistaminesit will be easier for you to combat any type of allergy that you have, however, the ideal is that a doctor is the one who recommends it to you before making any purchase.