The Dprice differences between fuels for sale in a city can vary around 20 cents in the case of gasoline, depending on the chosen service station. According to OCU Consumer Organization, the price differences between the cheapest and most expensive chains range between 15 and 20% depending on the type of fuel.

What is currently known as ‘premium’ gasoline are fuels whose composition has been altered by means of introduction of special additives. These substances added to gasoline have different functions, such as lubricating, acting as an antifreeze or stabilizer.

Before the oil company adds these compounds, the gasoline is exactly the same. This is due to the fact that all the fuels that are sold in Spanish service stations are required to meet minimum quality standards.

Although many people may think otherwise, the raw material, that is, the original gasoline or diesel is the same, so the differences in fuel between one gas station or another are due to the additives that the big oil companies decide to add to Increase performance.

The added compounds that the most expensive gasoline contains, as well as their proportion, are a rigorous secret of brands and distributors. Each oil company has its own formula, which allows them to differentiate themselves from the rest.

Diesel



In the market, we can find three types of diesel. Diesel A, indicated for automotive vehicles. Diesel B, used in agricultural machinery, boats and authorized vehicles. And diesel C, intended for heating boilers, as it contains a high level of paraffin that provides a high calorific level.

The ncetane number it is what differentiates one diesel from another. The cetane number is related to the ignition interval, that is, the time that elapses between the injection of fuel and the start of combustion. This number must be greater than 46. However, in Spain all diesel A exceeds 51 and therefore any diesel is suitable for all cars.

That cetane number can be even higher. The higher the fuel, the more the fuel ignition is delayed causing an improvement in the quality of combustion. In this way, polluting emissions and even engine noise and vibrations are reduced.

The fuel operator Ballenoil has launched a new instantaneous additive system for its star product Diesel Excellent Plus that it offers in several of its stations spread over seven Autonomous Communities (Catalonia, Valencian Community, Andalusia, Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y León, Community of Madrid and Asturias) which consists of adding fuel to the gas stations themselves. Ballenoil is positioned as the only fuel company in developing this system in their own gas stations.

According to company officials, the driver will notice the difference from the first refueling “with a more pleasant driving sensation, since the additives that incorporate these fuels will clean valves and injectors to always maintain the optimum operation of the engine, which will translate into improved performance, reduction of polluting emissions and a perceptible saving in consumption and maintenance operations « .

Diesel AdBlue



In addition to the additives that each distributor adds to their fuels, we can also count on AdBlue. It is a compound that helps reduce polluting products derived from engine combustion. It is a liquid that does not pollute the environment, colorless, odorless and is not flammable or toxic, since it is composed of deionized water with 32.5% urea. The AdBlue addition can only be performed on diesel vehicles. In them we have, next to the fuel tank inlet, an opening to fill the tank, exclusively for AdBlue.

Diesel engines they generate less amount of polluting products and CO2, but the same does not happen with nitrogen oxides (NOx) and benzopyrenes present in the ash generated by diesel combustion.

As explained from Green Chem, in the SCR catalyst a series of reactions take place. The AdBlue liquid is injected and, by reacting with the catalyst elements and NOx particles, there is a 90% reduction of the NOx reaching the exhaust duct. After this reaction, the only particles that are emitted are nitrogen, water and carbon dioxide (N2, H2O and some CO2).