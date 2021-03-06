For

Julio Sevares

Economist

In the last decade, the diffusion of electronic means of payments has accelerated – the opposite of the reduction in the use of cash – and numerous private digital currencies were created (cryptocurrencies). This trend accelerated with the economic fragmentation created by the pandemic.

In this context, many central banks evaluate the possibility of issuing a central bank digital currency, or sovereign digital currency. Surveys conducted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS or BIS) among more than 60 central banks show that most have projects to launch these types of coins.

So far the only central bank that issued a digital currency is the Bahamas (the SandDollar), in 2020; Ecuador had a three-year experience and the Cambodian central bank launched an official payment system that does not become a digital currency. The large economy country with the most advanced projects and tests in sovereign digital currency is China.

What is an MDBC

The issuance of a central bank digital currency (MDBC) would consist of replace the paper bill – and its registration in bank accounts – with electronic pulses and it would influence, depending on the design that the central bank adopts, in a wide range of economic fields and social relations.

The CBM is issued by the central bank in the form of an electronic pulse and is distributed directly by the bank and / or through financial sector intermediaries, to users in the state or private sector.

Unlike private digital currencies or cryptocurrencies, issued in different formats by private agents, the issuance of the CDM is centralized in the central bank, and it is legal tender, that is, of forced acceptance by the public and private sector (It must be accepted as a means of payment for goods and services and taxes). Its value in relation to other currencies is determined in the same way as the conventional currency: by the market (in a floating exchange rate system, influenced or not by central bank policies) or by the central bank (in a fixed exchange rate system).

The digital currency system can have, synthetically, different designs: – wholesale currency for use by the central bank and banks (interbank circuit) or retail, for circulation among the public; – monetary management can be decentralized, through blockchains (independent ledger technology), such as private cryptocurrencies, or by a centralized central bank system. The latter gives the bank a monopoly on registration and monitoring, but at the cost of having to have the technological resources to manage and protect cybersecurity, which is one of the great challenges of the digital monetary system.

Effect on monetary policy

The central bank can follow the steps of the digital currencies issued, knowing who has and where they spend the money, which allows you to fine-tune monetary policy. This monitoring also serves fiscal policy because it allows to know in detail where the budgeted expenditure is made.

A topic under discussion in financial organizations (BIS, IMF, etc.) and in banks and analysts is what if the digital currency provides interest. In this case it would be similar to a financial asset and, giving positive interest, could compete with the financial system in attracting funds. With negative interest, it would help economic policy in cases of recession because it would incite to dispose of the currency in consumption or investment, but it would imply a loss of value of the currency that would affect its holders, which can be considered as an implicit tax (From the same so that inflation reduces the value of money in what is often called the “inflation tax”).

Digital currency, global currency

. A digital currency can reduce transaction costs and times to the benefit of the domestic economy and cross-border (international) operations. Therefore, the large economy that first issues a sovereign digital currency acquire a strategic advantage because it can expand its use in commerce, finance and the foreign exchange reserves of companies and central banks. But this on the condition that the issuer arouses confidence and the currency is stable.

Social effects

The central bank digital currency can reduce transaction and financing costs, improve the allocation of social funds, and foster financial inclusion of lagging sectors. Following the route of the money issued serves to combat crime (laundering, evasion, drug trafficking, corruption, etc.). But it can also be, as stated in the evaluations on the subject, an instrument of social control, which is disturbing in the cases of authoritarian governments.

China’s digital currency

China is the large economy country at the forefront of launching a central bank digital currency. The project officially started in 2014 and in 2020 the People’s Bank of China (central bank) carried out tests in several large cities, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, where it distributed digital wallets among raffled people, either directly by the central bank or through banks and private payment systems such as Alipay and WeChat, companies that handle 80% of those payments. The Chinese government announced that it plans to distribute its digital currency during the 2022 Winter Olympics, among locals and foreign visitors.

The Chinese market is conducive to this type of currency by the high use of digital means of payments with cell phones (See Jorge Castro in Economic Supplement 02/28/2021). This situation is the reverse of the concentration of the banking system service in large companies and in groups of people with higher incomes.

A goal declared by the Chinese Government is promote financial inclusion with a greater offer of savings and investment instruments and credit at a lower cost. For its part, the digital currency of identifiable user and operations provides the government with a new instrument to the already developed Chinese system for tracking people and companies.

Another objective, made explicit by Xi Jinping in 2020, is have a strategic profit promoting the use of the yuan / renminbi in the rest of the world, by private actors, states and institutions, which is part of the policy of internationalization of the renminbi initiated in 2006.

The Chinese outpost is, therefore, a comprehensive policy of monetary modernization, financial development, strengthening its sovereignty and reinforcing social control.

Look also

Look also

