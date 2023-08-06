As announced yesterday, actor Mark Margolis has passed away at the age of 83 while in hospital. Mount Sinai, of NY. This news shook the fans of ‘Breaking bad’ and ‘Better call Saul’, who remember him fondly for his role as uncle Hector Salamanca. However, these series are not the only ones in which the actor participated, since he rose to stardom in the 1970s and, since then, he has acted in various productions, including ‘Scarface’ (1983).

What movies did Mark Margolis make?

Mark Margolis played ‘The Shadow’ in ‘Scarface’. Photo: Guioteca

Mark Margolis began his acting career in 1976 with small roles in various productions, but his takeoff point was ‘Scarface’ in 1983, where he played Alberto, alias ‘The Shadow’. Other films were the following:

‘A hit with style’ (1979)

‘Dressed to Kill’ (1980)

‘Diner’ (1982)

‘Cotton club’ (1984)

‘False witness’ (1987)

‘The secret of my success’ (1987)

‘Glory’ (1989)

‘The Pit and the Pendulum’ (1990)

‘Delta Force 2’ (1990)

‘Satanic Dream’ (1990)

‘1492: the conquest of paradise’ (1992)

‘Ace Ventura, a different detective’ (1994)

‘I shot Andy Warhol’ (1996)

‘The Pallbearer’ (1996)

‘Absolute Power’ (1997)

‘Side Streets’ (1998)

‘Pi’ (1998)

‘Micky Blue Eyes’ (1999)

‘Nobody is perfect’ (1999)

‘A sign of hope’ (1999)

‘Thomas Crown Affair’ (1999)

‘The final day’ (1999)

‘Dinner rush’ (2000)

‘Requiem for a Dream’ (2000)

‘Hardball’ (2001)

‘The tailor of Panama’ (2001)

‘Hannibal’ (2001)

‘Infested’ (2002)

‘Daredevil’ (2003)

‘Particles of Truth’ (2003)

‘The misunderstood’ (2004)

‘The Threshold’ (2005)

‘The fountain of life’ (2006)

‘Disappeared one night’ (2007)

‘Defiance’ (2008)

‘The Fighter’ (2008)

‘Adam’ (2009)

‘Black Swan’ (2010)

‘Immortals’ (2011)

‘The Courier’ (2012)

‘For the old days’ (2012)

‘Noah’ (2014)

‘Filthy bus’ (2015)

‘My big Greek wedding 2’ (2016).

What series did Mark Margolis do?

Mark Margolis was Hector Salamanca in ‘Breaking Bad’. Photo: Sony Pictures

Although he became known for his role as Héctor Salamanca in ‘Breaking bad’ and ‘Better call Saul’, Mark Margolis also participated in other series, which are the following:

‘Columbo’ (1968)

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (1987)

‘Oz’ (1997)

‘Person of interest’ (2011)

‘The good wife’ (2011)

‘Constantine’ (2015)

’12 Monkeys’ (2015)

‘Benders’ (2015).

Where to see the movies and series that Mark Margolis made?

Unfortunately, not all the movies and series that Mark Margolis made are available online, since some of them are very old. However, here we leave you a list of those that you can watch in streaming:

‘Gloria’ on Netflix

‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ on Amazon Prime Video

‘The Tailor of Panama’ on HBO Max

‘The Misunderstood’ on Amazon Prime Video

‘The source of life’ on Star+

‘Black Swan’ on Star+

‘Immortals’ on Amazon Prime Video

‘Constantine’ on HBO Max

Gotham HBO Max.

