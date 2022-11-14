Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Masks are not compulsory in every federal state on buses and trains. © Michael Gstettenbauer/imago

The corona numbers usually increase in winter. What rules do the federal and state governments currently have in place to curb the spread of the virus?

Munich – Since the outbreak of the corona virus, the rules for combating it have changed constantly. Winter 2022 will also be a challenge for Germany. Some rules affect the entire federal territory, while the states are more flexible on other issues. We have the overview.

Corona rules in Germany: These measures and regulations apply nationwide

On October 1, 2022, the following changes to the Infection Protection Act came into force to protect particularly vulnerable groups of people against Covid-19 – these are valid until April 7, 2023.

FFP2 masks are compulsory in long-distance public transport. Medical mouth and nose protection is permitted for staff.

The FFP2 mask requirement also applies to patients and visitors when entering medical practices, dental practices, dialysis facilities and other healthcare facilities.

There is an FFP2 mask requirement and test verification requirement for access to hospitals, care facilities and similar facilities as well as for employees in outpatient care services and comparable services.

There are exceptions to this: Children under the age of six or people who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as deaf and hard of hearing people do not have to wear a mask. Children between the ages of 6 and 14 can also wear a medical mouth and nose protector (surgical mask) instead of an FFP2 mask.

Corona virus: The federal states also have these options with the Corona rules

The federal states also have other options for prescribing measures. For example, they can insist on a mask requirement in local transport and in public interiors or schools (level 1). All federal states are currently still maintaining the mask requirement in the ÖNVP as part of the Corona rules in Germany. Schleswig-Holstein is the first federal state to aim to abolish this soon.

However, if the state health system is too strained, the state parliaments can extend the measures further (level 2). This is then possible:

Corona rules in Germany: Further measures possible

Masks are compulsory at outdoor events if a distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained

Mask requirement at events in publicly accessible interiors without exception,



Arrangement of a minimum distance of 1.5 meters in public spaces

Arrangement of a minimum distance of 1.5 meters in public spaces Mandatory hygiene concepts for companies, facilities and events in the areas of leisure, culture and sport in publicly accessible interiors

Specification of upper limits for people for events in publicly accessible interiors

Four federal states have also agreed to abolish the obligation to isolate people infected with corona on November 16th. It is Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein, as announced by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Health in Stuttgart. (cg)

Corona variants occur again and again. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is optimistic about BQ.1.1 because the preparations are going “ok”.