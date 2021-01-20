Barely two months have passed since the launch of the first Macs with the new Apple M1 chip, but by now, you can already talk about success. The first indicator of this is undoubtedly the performance that Apple engineers have managed to extract from its first ARM-based SoC. We also have the general coincidence, on the part of the first media that could prove it, in recognizing that Apple had done a great job. And let’s not forget that the M1 is only the first step in a future plan, in which we have already been told about the Apple M1X, which promises to substantially improve the performance of the M1.

Now, when we talk about the success of the Apple M1, hardware is important, but do not forget that software plays a key role in the same. One of the main concerns that came from the hand of the change was the compatibility of the applications, and it is that we do not forget that we are talking about a new architecture. Fortunately, the work done by Apple with Rosetta 2 is outstanding, and therefore users have been able to continue using many of the applications with which they work regularly by jumping from Intel to Apple M1.

However, no matter how well the interpreter integrated in MacOS Big Sur works, the performance of the apps will never be the same with the translation process involved. that if its developers modify the code of the same to adapt it to the new platform. Of course, developers have to appreciate good prospects of use for it, because otherwise the investment necessary for adaptation may end up not being profitable, either in economic terms (for commercial software) or use by the community. (if we talk about free and / or free software).

In this regard we can also say that Apple M1 is a success, since there are already many developers who have ported their applications, creating native versions for Apple’s SoC, and the last example of this we have in version 3.0.12.1 of VLC for Mac, which has already been ported, thus expanding the software ecosystem that already runs natively, that is, without the need for Rosetta 2, in the Macs presented in November, as well as in all the new ones that we will know this 2021.

Apps for Apple M1: the most outstanding

At the presentation of the first Macs with Apple M1, those from Cupertino already mentioned some applications whose developers had planned to port. This is not an immediate process, of course, so the number today is not huge, but we do see news every so often, which makes us trust that the list won’t stop growing for quite some time.

The first software developer to show their commitment to Apple M1 was Adobe, which shortly after the launch of the first computers with Apple Silicon I already had the native version of Lightroom ready, and that I have been working in Photoshop for some time. There is still no scheduled date for it to be available, but in these months Adobe has already published a very promising beta version.

Another software heavyweight that has not wasted time has been Microsoft. And it is that if the Macs with Apple M1 were presented in mid-November, just a month later the Microsoft Office suite already had a native version for Mac with ARMAnd that the versions for Mac with Intel were fully compatible with Rosetta 2 and, except for the lapse of 20 seconds in its first execution, its performance was more than enough.

Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge, in this case in beta version, they also already have native versions for Apple M1. It is clear that the browser wars are still going on, although the way they compete has changed. Thus, none of the main browsers would agree to be left out of a platform that has a market share that ranges between 12% and 15%. And the demand is real, just take a look around the Opera forums, which still does not have a native version for M1, to find messages from users asking for it to arrive as soon as possible.

These are just a few of the highlights, but there are many more applications that already have a native version for Apple M1. If you want to review the complete list (it is updated periodically) or search for a specific program, you can do so in this page.