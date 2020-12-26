Highlights: Is CM Nitish Kumar upset with BJP over the party’s breakup in Arunachal Pradesh?

In JDU 7 6 MLAs join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

On the breakdown of party MLAs, Nitish just said – he has gone his way

What will be the strategy of JDU ahead, may be decided in the meeting of the National Executive

Patna

Is everything not going well in JDU-BJP alliance? Such questions have arisen after 6 Janata Dal United MLAs joined BJP (JDU 6 Mla Join BJP Arunachal Pradesh) in Arunachal Pradesh. It is said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is upset with the new political developments. However, he did not openly say anything about the issue. But the way Nitish Kumar did not go to his house after the death of the mother of BJP veteran and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Discussion has started in the political corridor about this.

CM Nitish expressed condolences on the demise of Ravi Shankar Prasad’s mother

Vimala Devi, mother of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, passed away on Saturday. The BJP leader himself gave this information through Twitter. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed deep condolences on her demise, describing the late Vimala Devi as an energetic, sociable and social woman. The Chief Minister also spoke to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over phone on receiving the news of his death.

Questions are raised about the Chief Minister not going to the Union Minister’s house

On Friday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also reached to inspect the country’s first Path Chakra i.e. Lohia Path Chakra being built in Patna. A short distance from there is the house of BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, but Nitish Kumar did not go there. This is not usually the case, Nitish Kumar definitely visits the bereaved family on such occasions. This has caused a stir in the political corridor between the BJP-JDU relationship.

What will be the strategy of JDU on political developments in Arunachal

Meanwhile, Bihar cabinet meeting under Nitish Kumar took place. It approved the construction of 103 new Nagar Panchayats and 8 new Municipal Councils. With this, approval has been given to upgrade 32 Nagar Panchayats to the City Council. The expansion of 12 municipalities and upgrading of 5 municipal councils as municipal corporation were also approved. At the same time, the meeting of JDU National Executive is starting from Saturday. It is believed that in this meeting there may be a discussion on the breakdown of the party in Arunachal. At the same time, the party will consider further strategies.