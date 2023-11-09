













What anime to watch after Attack on Titan?: The best conspiracy series









Although Attack on Titan It has several notable issues, on this occasion I focused mostly on the issue of dark systems and conspiracies; in addition to the silent power that manages societies. So this twist you can expect from the following anime selection that, from this perspective, will not disappoint you. Without further ado, I present to you the anime.

Five anime you should watch after Attack on Titan

Claymore

Claymore It is one of the most epic and beautiful anime you could watch after Attack on Titan. It’s really visceral and frames emotional issues in a harmonious way, so you won’t feel such an extreme change.

The story of Claymore follows a society of women who defend the world from terrible monsters. However, the organization that recruits them and the monsters have very dark origins. The current generation of girls is beginning to question their origins and the direction of the world.

The claymores will engage in deadly confrontations as they confront a truth that has to do with dragons and other unknown societies. They are the ones who have suffered the most from the organization’s abuses since they were modified from a young age to obtain powers that made them capable of facing the yoma, the monsters that plague their reality.

Without a doubt, an anime at the height of attack on titan It should be noted that it also emerges from a very interesting medieval setting.

Pluto

Pluto shows us a Sci-Fi world, of course, completely opposite to the medieval vibe of Attack on Titan -at the beginning-. In this universe we find robots living alongside humans in a society without apparent hierarchies.

However, serial murders will begin to disrupt the world and we will see a society that becomes segmented while chaos emerges. Sensitive questions that will probably never be answered are raised throughout the series of Pluto which is full of violence and raw emotions.

An unexpected character disrupts the balance of the world when he begins his ruthless serial killings that also aim to eradicate robot rights advocates.

The conspiracy will have twists full of incredible nuances.

Code Geass

Code Geass It is a story full of fantasy, but it also shows us ruthless parts of humans. A very interesting power, in addition to huge fuses, will be one of the most wonderful things about the delivery.

However, even with this, The people who become entangled in the world’s political conflicts will allow us to recognize the most terrible strands of power, contrasting the vulnerability and naivety of society when receiving it; and of course, it is an anime that will be full of action, unexpected deaths and feelings of protection that, being limited by the context, will cause us a lot of pain.

The story begins with Lelouch, a very intelligent young man, who tries to protect his sister from a ruthless system of which they are part, as peripheral members of the Crown. When Lulu receives the code geass she will be able to face her enemies but will have to pay the price for her strategies.

Psycho Pass

Psycho Pass shows us a world with a new police that can anticipate irreversible chaotic events. Thanks to very interesting technologies, researchers can know the degrees of violence of people, so in theory, they could prevent it from causing suffering to society.

Akane is a young agent who begins to work on it, however, she will realize what violence really means, as well as its implications and repercussions. This will leave her with existential doubts, probably, it will also generate them for you.

What type of system engenders the surrounding and supposedly balanced others? It is one of the constant questions as we watch Psycho Pass.

Source: Production IG

Zankyo no Terror

A terrorist attack will move all of Japan, however, to stop it, an interesting movement will begin on the part of all possible people. The authorities lose their minds over all this. However, no one imagines everything that could lie behind such a terrible event.

Several secrets will be revealed thanks to the video that circulates on the internet and which is the only thing that announces the arrival of this kind of apocalypse. Three main characters will give us a glimpse of a sinister past that responds to the terrible moment of panic that is being experienced.

There are many hidden things that we will never be able to recognize, who prevents us?

We recommend you: Did titans like in Attack on Titan (AOT) exist in real life?

Where can I watch series similar to Attack on Titan?

Currently, two of the most popular streaming platforms have the titles we list in this article available.

Claymore, Psycho Pass and Code Geass are available on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, the episodes of Pluto and Zankyo no Terror can be seen through the Netflix platform.

I assure you that each of these series will fill you with emotion and some concern – in the same style as Attack on Titan–, so don’t waste any more time and discover new conspiracies from other series. Let us remember that Hajime Isayama’s series is available on Crunchyroll and that an art book was announced for spring 2024, along with a new one-shot that could star Levi Ackerman.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)