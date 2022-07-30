goofy is without a doubt one of the most beloved characters by Disney fans. The faithful companion Mickey Mouse, since he has stood out for his charisma and tenderness. However, one of the doubts that most often worries fans is the identity of Max Goof’s father, since many do not know what animal he really is. Is it a dog or a cow?

This unique fictional character who created waltdisney He first appeared in 1932 and has since made recurring appearances alongside Mickey, Donald Duck, Minnie, and Daisy. This has allowed him to win the sympathy and affection of the adult and child public.

Which animal is Goofy, a dog or a cow?

To the surprise of many, goofylike Pluto, is a dog . This was revealed by Walt Disney World Resort through its Twitter Guest Service account in 2019. The company clarified the true identity of Mickey Mouse’s friend as a result of a debate that arose on the aforementioned social network in which several users stated that It was about a cow.

Disney revealed on Twitter the true identity of Goofy. Photo: capture Twitter / @WDWGuestService

“We are pleased to resolve this debate. Goofy is definitely a dog,” Disney tweeted. This confusion also occurred after a viral TikTok video from 2019 indicated that Tribilín, as it is known in several Latin American countries, is actually a bovine.

Why doesn’t Pluto talk like Goofy?

Yes ok Disney has not officially clarified the question of why Goofy can talk and walk on two legs, while Pluto cannot if they are both dogs, one of the most widespread versions realizes that, since its creation, the Disney mascot was conceived as a character without anthropomorphic features.

That is why, since his first appearances, Pluto has not expressed any communication through words, as he only has a wide range of facial expressions. Even in the short films in which he has been the protagonist —such as “Pluto’s twins” or “Pluto’s spring”— the dog has remained without speaking or walking on two legs as Goofy does every time he is present in Disney animated stories.

Who created the Goofy character?

Walt Disney is the creator of the charismatic Goofy, who in fiction is the father of Max Gooff. This character appeared for the first time in 1932 in the animated short film “Mickey’s Revue” under the name of dippy dawg.

For two years he continued to appear in the Mickey Mouse movies under the aforementioned name. It was so in 1934, in “The Orphan’s Benefit”, Goofy is presented for the first time with the name that would make him famous. From that moment on, he began to appear regularly alongside Mickey Mouse along with Donald Duck, Horace and Clarabelle.

How old is Goofy?

The goofy is one of the most beloved cute Disney characters. In some Spanish-speaking countries, at first they called him Dippu, in others he is also known as Goofy. Despite his repeated appearances with Mickey and his unexpected occurrences, he has always won the affection of his followers, Goofy turned 90 on May 25, 2022.

