Mexico.-The singer Ángela Aguilar is the object of ridicule and criticism on social networks after naming herself ‘The Princess of Mexican music’, Well, many Internet users make him see his little humility.

A video circulates in networks where Ángela Aguilar appears and corresponds to July 2022, so because she wears a crown, she points out that she could really feel like a princess: “They call me the princess of Mexican music and sometimes I don’t believe it, so with the crown maybe I’ll believe it,” says.

Users criticize her and remind her of the day she said she had 25 percent Argentine blood:

“80% Mexican princess and 20% Argentine princess”, “And who is that?”, “Nobody hahahahaha, just her dad”, “Not even at home they call her that”, “Maybe at home”, “She is the ARGENTINA princess of Mexican music”, some people write in allusion to Angela’s comment.

Other people mention that they don’t like Ángela Aguilar because of her lack of humility and that as a child they did love her, but she grew up and became another person “inside”: “I like her cousin Majo better, she sings much better but I don’t understand Why don’t they support him, maybe it will be jealousy”.

Things do not end there, because someone else points out that Pepe Aguilar he could not educate his daughter and ensure that he always had “his feet on the ground”: “you have to educate your children so that they don’t feel like they are more than others, an artist, a millionaire, everyone gets sick and everyone dies,” says another Internet user.

Ángela Aguilar began her artistic preparation as a child supported by her famous father, the singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, and is currently a recognized figure in the Mexican regional for her voice and talent. but always generates criticism for and against due to his musical work.