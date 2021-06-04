Mexico celebrates intermediate elections this June 6 unpublished for being the largest in the history of the country and whose result will decide the course of the second half of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

These are the six keys to an election whose campaign has been marked by political tension and violence against the candidates.

1 .- What is voted?

Citizens are called to renew 500 seats of the Chamber of Deputies, where López Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allies have a comfortable majority to reform the Constitution.

As a result of a political reform, there are also governor elections in 15 of the 32 states: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

In addition, they will be renewed 30 local congresses and ones 1,900 municipalities. In total, about 20,500 positions are at stake, a figure never seen before.

2 .- How will you vote?

With 93.5 million Mexicans called to the polls will be the elections with the electoral roll highest in history from the country.

Between the 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Schools throughout the country will be open, with 163,000 polling stations or polling stations and 1.5 million officials in charge of the logistics of the election.



Workers of the Electoral Institute of the State of Guanajuato transport boxes with ballots. Photo: Xinhua

These are the second elections held in Mexico during the covid-19 pandemic, after the municipal elections in Hidalgo and Coahuila in October, so the use of a mask will be mandatory and it will be distributed to people to avoid crowds.

3 .- Who competes?

The ruling and leftist Morena attends most of the elections through Together we will make history coalition, along with its allies, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Party (PVEM).

Its main rival is the unprecedented and eclectic opposition coalition It goes through Mexico, formed by the right-wing National Action Party (PAN), the once hegemonic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the left-wing Democratic Revolution Party (PRD).

The liberal Citizen Movement (MC) and the new parties Progressive Social Networks (RSP), Solidarity Meeting (PES) and Force for Mexico (FxM) they go solo.

4.- What do the polls say?

According to polls, Morena part as favorite in the elections to the Chamber of Deputies, where it could suffer some wear and tear but would retain the absolute majority along with its parliamentary partners.

López Obrador’s party is also the favorite in half the states, such as Guerrero, where he had to replace his candidate, Félix Salgado Macedonio, accused of financial irregularities, due to financial irregularities. sexual abuse, by his daughter, Evelyn Salgado.



Personnel from the National Electoral Institute review electoral stationery documents in León. Photo: Xinhua

The opposition is favorite in traditionally conservative states like Querétaro or Chihuahua.

Where it seems that there is little Morena can do is in the industrialized state of Nuevo León, the most populated state at stake, where there is a conflict between Samuel García (MC) and Adrián de la Garza (PRI).

5.- How does violence affect?

Once again, the campaign in Mexico has been stained with blood for violence and organized crime, with at least 89 politicians killed since September, 35 of whom were candidates, according to the consulting firm Etellekt.

They have registered 782 assaults against politicians, surpassing the record number of 2018, when there were presidential, federal and local elections.

The OAS observer mission deployed in Mexico expressed its “deep concern” about violence, while the National Electoral Institute (INE) maintains that the election is not “at risk.”

6.- What role does the president play?

On this occasion López Obrador, president since 2018, will not be on the ballot, but he has taken advantage of his morning press conferences to criticize the opposition and support Morena, a party that bases its popularity on that of the president.

The Electoral Institute came to warn López Obrador for campaigning when the law prevents him from doing so, something that the president has dismissed as “censorship”.

In a conference, López Obrador openly admitted that his hand” He was behind the vote-buying complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office against leading opposition candidates in Nuevo León.

The author is a journalist for EFE

