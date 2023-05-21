‘Irresponsible driving’ becomes ‘excessive ambition’

at Le Mans, Alex Marquez in the first hectic stages of the French Grand Prix, he came into contact with Brad Binder in Turn 6, taking the South African to the outside and forcing him to lose numerous positions. Johann Zarco was also damaged in the manoeuvre, who came close to colliding with the two in the tussle.

The College of Commissioners has decided to sanction the Ducati Gresini team rider with three penalty positions to be served on the starting grid of the next grand prix in which he will take part, then rejecting the appeal forwarded by the Italian team.

In the document released by the Stewards, reference is also made to the penalty for “excessive ambition”, rather questionable terminology that had made its debut a few weeks earlier in Jerez to justify the sanction to Franco Morbidelli. The scheme used by the Commissioners with Alex Marquez was the same, reference is made to ‘irresponsible driving‘, but then take shelter in the ‘excessive ambition‘ in the grounds of appeal.

Puzzled teams and drivers

Lin JarvisYamaha’s number one, commented to the Swiss of Speedweek: “This is the height of absurdity. But what does it mean? Can’t a pilot be ambitious? We spoke to the Commissioners in Jerez e we asked him why the words ‘irresponsible driving’ had disappeared from the motivation in the appeal. If they took it off, that means he didn’t run dangerously. But the penalty was confirmed. Their response was rather weak.”

Alex Marquez he looked rather demoralized after the penalty, blurting out eloquently: “They are ruining this beautiful sport. I don’t know why they sanctioned me, but I don’t even understand many other things about Race Direction. I find it a shame to observe such a desire for protagonism on the part of the Stewards”. On the too many accidents in the initial stages, Alex Marquez replied sarcastically: “Let us leave one behind the other spaced by a second, so qualifying will become what matters for the race”.