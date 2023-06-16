Gallup has been measuring Americans’ views on the issue of abortion since 1975, and the organization’s reputation, longevity, and variety of different questions make it a valuable resource for examining those views.

The main conclusion of the latest poll, conducted in May and released on Wednesday (14), is that Americans are less favorable to abortion now than they were after the Dobbs leak in May 2022, but more favorable than they were in the years before Dobbs [Dobbs x Jackson é o caso em que a Suprema Corte dos EUA publicou sua decisão revertendo Roe v. Wade e Planned Parenthood v. Casey, as duas decisões de 1973 e 1992 que impediam os estados norte-americanos de proibir o aborto, ao menos durante parte da gestação].

In 2021, more Americans identified as pro-abortion than pro-life, with a difference of just two points — 49% to 47%. That gap widened to a 16-point lead for the pro-abortion side—55% to 39%—immediately after Dobbs’ leak. Now, a year later, that lead has been halved to a difference of eight points — 52% pro-abortion and 44% pro-life.

What does this mean in terms of abortion policy? When Gallup conducted its poll after the Dobbs leak, it found a significant increase in support for the legality of abortion. That month, 53% of Americans said abortion should be legal under any or most circumstances, while 45% said it should be legal only under some circumstances or illegal under all circumstances — numbers that have reversed from 2021. However, Gallup reports that “the country is now evenly divided between those who favor broad versus restrictive access to abortion.” A slight majority — 49% to 47% — say abortion should be legal only under some circumstances or none at all.

A majority of Democratic voters have finally caught up with Democrats in Congress on abortion: Now, 60% of Democratic voters say abortion should be legal under any circumstances—a ten-point increase from 2021. In 2010, during During Barack Obama’s first term, only 33% of Democrats said abortion should be legal under any circumstances.

Gallup has always found a big divide in Americans’ opinions about the legality of abortion by trimester of pregnancy: they say it should be legal in the first three months of pregnancy and illegal in the last six months. In the latest poll, 69% of respondents said it should be cool in the first quarter — two points higher than the previous year. But by a margin of 55% to 37%, Gallup found that Americans say abortion should be illegal in the second trimester, which starts at the 13th week of pregnancy, and only 22% say abortion should be legal in the last three. months of pregnancy. This finding is especially relevant to the national debate between elected Republicans, who say there should be a federal cap on elective abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and those who say the federal government should have no role.

While there is a great deal of division in public opinion about abortion by trimester, I suspect it matters a lot more if researchers mention whether a ban includes exceptions than if they only mention the precise point in the pregnancy at which the ban begins. Gallup asked voters this question in its latest poll: “Would you support or oppose a law that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy?” Thirty-seven percent said they supported such a law, while 59% opposed it. But the Gallup question didn’t mention any exceptions. A survey by Fox News in May 2022 asked voters, “Recently, some states have passed laws banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, except in case of medical emergency. Would you support or oppose this law in your state?” 50% supported such a law, while 46% opposed it.

Of course, polls on political issues are often complicated and only provide insight into how voters think, not necessarily how they will act. In 2022, all pro-life measures on the ballot failed, while pro-life governors who signed laws that protect life from conception performed well, often running far ahead of Republican Senate candidates (see the cases of Georgia and Ohio), and Republican House candidates won the popular vote by three percentage points. These 2022 results suggest that abortion is just one issue among many that motivate voters, and Gallup polls continue to show that these motivations are more nuanced than much of the media makes it out to be.

