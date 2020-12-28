Highlights: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has expressed concern over the ‘limited’ place of protest and debate in the country.

Claimed that people are being sent to jail by arbitrarily accusing them of treason

Sen said, a person who does not like can be declared a terrorist by the government.

Kolkata

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has expressed concern over the ‘limited’ location of protests and debate in the country and claimed that people are being sent to jail by accusing them of arbitrary treason. Sen has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) many times before. The party dismissed their allegations as baseless. Sen supported the farmers’ protests against the three agricultural laws and said there was a reasonable basis for reviewing the laws.

Amartya Sen said, ‘The person who does not like the government can be declared a terrorist by the government and sent to jail. The space for mass protests and free discussion has been limited or abolished. People are being sent to jail arbitrarily without trial by alleging treason. ‘ Eminent economist said that activists like Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid are being treated like enemies. He claimed, ‘Kanhaiya or Khalid or Shehla, who performed in a peaceful and non-violent manner, have been treated like enemies rather than being treated like a young and visionary leader. They are like our political assets, which should be allowed to continue the pro-poor initiative peacefully. ‘

More than 1,500 mobile towers broken in Punjab; Captain’s instructions to police- Strictly deal with miscreants

Mamta Banerjee said…

On Sen’s remarks about the alleged limited space of discussion and disagreement, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said his allegations are baseless and should not discredit the country. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Amartya Sen was being targeted by the BJP for taking views against the central government. Banerjee said, “Sen is being targeted for taking views against the central government. This is absolutely unacceptable. The way I am being targeted for having political views, similarly they are being attacked.

‘Only a small concession’

Vijayvargiya dismissed Sen’s claims, saying the allegations are baseless. Sen is a well-known economist but we are all aware of his ideology and his attitude towards BJP. Sen should refrain from bringing the country into disrepute. ‘ Sen said there are reasonable reasons for reviewing the three agricultural laws of the Center. He said, ‘There are sound reasons for amending all three laws. But first we should discuss. It was presented in such a way that big concessions have been given while in fact a small concession has been given. Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating for the last one month at different borders of Delhi to repeal the three laws of the Center implemented in September.

‘Many policies needed’

Regarding Sen’s remarks regarding agricultural laws, Vijayvargiya said that the government has taken all possible steps to resolve the issue and address the concerns of farmer organizations. Sen said that policies that benefit disadvantaged communities in the country need to be implemented properly. He said, ‘Child malnutrition continues to increase despite many policies. To deal with this, we need different policies. Regarding the country’s efforts in dealing with Kovid-19, he said that it was corrected by emphasizing the importance of maintaining physical distance but imposing lockdown without notice was not correct. On the unemployment of the people and the exodus of laborers during the lockdown, he said, “The needs of poor people were ignored.”