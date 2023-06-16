Being the closest celestial object to our planet Earth, the Moon it’s for scientists one of the bodies that awaits the most mysteriesFor this reason, NASA has dedicated a large part of its efforts to set foot on Selenite territory again through the new Artemis mission.

In the midst of this furor that the race to land on the moon has generated, scientists have signed their positions regarding what the Moon can offer for science. For Prabal Sexena, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center , the possibility of existence of ‘microbial life’.

This was stated by the NASA expert in an interview for the American medium Space, where he pointed out that there is evidence of the survival of microorganisms under the most adverse environmental conditions. Therefore it would be credible that there was some formation of life on the Moon.

“One of the most surprising things our team has found is that, given recent research on the ranges in which certain microbial life can survive, there may be potentially habitable niches for that life in relatively sheltered areas of some airless bodies.” Sexana mentioned to the aforementioned medium.

According to the NASA scientist, this microbial life could be present in the south polar region of the Moon, where there are frozen craters, which according to him may have the conditions for the growth of microorganisms.

Sexana also mentioned that another of the aspects that could allow the development of life at this pole of the Moon is that it is in a permanent point of darkness, and therefore is not affected by radiation from the Sun.