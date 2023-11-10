Alessandro Impagnatiello inflicted 37 stab wounds on his partner Giulia Tramontano. 9 of these when she was still alive. Here is what we read in the documents of the trial against the man

Alessandro Impagnatiello inferred on the body of Giulia Tramontano with 37 stab wounds. Nine of these were given to her while she was still alive. This is what emerges from the trial against the partner of the woman who was seven months pregnant with her first child, Thiago, who lost his life at the hands of the man she lived with. She had discovered her betrayals, but he had already been devising a way to get rid of her for some time.

In the request for immediate judgment of Milan Prosecutor’s Office against the 30-year-old bartender in prison for the death of Giulia Tramontano, we read that he will be able to access restorative justice.

The young 29-year-old woman, seven months pregnant, died at the hands of her partner, with 37 stab wounds to the face and back. Nine blows hit his body when he was still alive. The man is accused of his murder with three aggravating circumstances already contested together with stable cohabitation: frivolous motives, cruelty, premeditation.

Giulia Tramontano lost her life last May in the house in Senago, in the province of Milan, where she lived with her partner. There are many elements that indicate premeditation.

After having carried out internet research on the effects of rat poison on humans starting from December 2022, he made the unwitting victim ingest bromandiolone, a powerful rodenticide with anticoagulant effect, for a few months, intensifying its administration starting from March 2023 , in such a quantity as to reach the fetus beyond the placenta.

Giulia Tramontano, 37 stab wounds to the face and back

Giulia’s partner also attempted to hide her body, first trying to set it on fire with alcohol in the bathtub and then using petrol in his garage.

In the end he hid it, wrapped in black and yellow plastic bags with gray adhesive tape, in a corner behind box 23 in Viale Monterosa in Senago.