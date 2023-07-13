Mysterious events circulate on the Internet, few known that nobody could imagine, one of the facts that the airlines do not say is why the planes do not cross the Pacific Ocean, Did you know that they avoid doing this to go to Japan and other parts of the world?

Although the planes must fly over the Pacific Ocean On many routes, as fate requires, there are routes that, when heading to areas of the world, such is the case of Asia, where pilots try not to fly over the Pacific, in order to cut the trip.

It was through the TikTok social network, the account ‘@upso.saber’, he explained that a trip from San Francisco to Tokyo might seem to be very close, it seems shorter crossing the Pacific Ocean, however, he stressed that this was only a visual effect It does not represent reality.

The content creator explained that the reality is: “pilots choose to cross the Pacific Ocean sometimes to avoid storms and annoying turbulence, this happens because the cause of these movements is the hot air that comes from the ground something infrequent on the water because distributes the heat better.

In the same way, during the viral video, he narrated that it is better to cross the oceans, since the wind favors them, thus reducing the hours of a trip or delaying it otherwise.

Therefore, aircraft fly over the Pacific Ocean in a straight line, thus saving time, fuel and being safer, likewise, they avoid long-distance flights because they usually make stopovers along the way.