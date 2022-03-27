And the American newspaper, “Washington Post” quoted government officials as saying that the fourth dose is intended to provide “additional protection”, amid fears that one of the Omicron sub-strains may be transmitted to the United States.

The newspaper stated that the announcement of the approval of second booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may take place next Tuesday.

The fourth dose is expected to target people who received the third at least 4 months ago. Currently, booster doses are recommended for people with weakened immune systems.

The issue of booster doses has sparked days of debate and controversy between health officials in the Joe Biden administration and the scientific community.

This comes, while the world fears a new wave of Corona, with the spread of the mutant known as “PA2”, a sub-species of Omicron, in a number of countries in the world.