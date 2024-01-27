Of course you obey the law. But what if your driver's license is confiscated (unjustly of course) by a foreign agent?

We received a tip from Pieter that our southern neighbors in Limburg are rocking hard again going to tackle people. In this case, people who mess around with their phones behind the wheel while they drive. One of those things that's hard to defend. The authorities estimate that telephone use plays a role in eight percent of fatal accidents. If you express that in hard figures, this amounts to 50 deaths per year in Belgium. Well, then it suddenly becomes a bit real.

That's bad luck, your driver's license will be lost for 15 days

Offenders who are now caught in Belgian Limburg will automatically lose their driving license for 15 days. Hoppata, tit for tat policy. But that naturally raises the question: what happens if you are caught as a Dutch citizen? Can the Belgian police actually confiscate your driver's license? After all, it is owned by the Dutch state…

Clear explanation

A quick search on the webz took us to our government's website. They actually have a fairly concise but largely clear explanation of this subject published. Great work from our official mill. Anyway, what about now?

Well, a foreign agent (m/f/i) may indeed confiscate your driver's license. So that's point one. The next question is: can he also impose a driving ban? That's where it gets a little more difficult and the answer is 'yes and no'. Yes, he can impose a driving ban. But that driving ban only applies to the country where you are being trafficked. However…This is where it gets a bit 'governmental' and complicated.

A game with rules

Although the driving ban formally only applies to the country in which it has been imposed, you are of course not allowed to drive in the Netherlands without being able to produce a driver's license. Now the foreign body has two legal options. They may immediately return the driver's license to the municipality where you are registered. But they may only do so after the collection period has ended.

In the first case, once you physically have your driver's license in your hands again, you can 'normally' drive in the Netherlands. Even during the period when your foreign driving ban is still valid. But in the second case, you will de facto also have a driving ban in the Netherlands due to your foreign escapades. There is no formal 'driving ban' in the Netherlands, but due to the practical circumstance that you do not have your driving license, you are not allowed to drive. Do you still understand?

And then another loophole

Is the Dutch government lenient towards its fellow countryman across the border? Well, not necessarily. After all, handy Harrys who read the above might think 'but what if I apply for a new driving license from the municipality?'. You would say that this should be technically possible.

But here the Dutch government is still supporting its foreign counterparts. If it is discovered that you are trying to be a little smarter than the rest in this way – and that happens because your driver's license is ultimately sent to your municipality – you will have to take the driving test again as a punishment. It might still be worth it if you otherwise have to miss your driver's license for a very long time.

But yes, it is better not to let that happen. Just Speed ​​to the border at 300 kilometers per hour and don't let yourself be caught So continue driving semi-normally. Whose deed!

