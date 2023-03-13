The Oscar Awards It is considered the largest film ceremony that seeks to reward the best of the seventh art. After the category for best film of the year, the most anticipated are best actor and best actress. These recognitions usually congratulate and in many cases boost the acting life of the winners.

However, there were cases in which prominent actors and actresses turned down leading roles in films that, if they had accepted, would have earned them the award.

John Travolta as Forrest Gump

There’s no doubt that “Forrest Gump” is one of the most iconic movies of the ’90s. Here, Tom Hanks’ performance was so memorable that it earned him an Oscar for best actor in 1994. However, Forrest’s lead had been Initially offered to John Travolta, who declined the role in favor of Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.”

Years later, during an interview with MTV, Travolta revealed that he did not regret his decision: “If I didn’t do something that Tom Hanks did, then I did something else equally interesting or fun. (…) I feel good about some (roles) that I gave up because other careers were created… I am pleased to be able to share the wealth.”

The role of Forrest Gump was intended for actor John Travolta. Photo: composition LR

Emma Watson as Mia

The leading role of the musical “La la land: city of dreams” was initially proposed to Emma Watson, the well-known Hermione in “Harry Potter”; however, she turned down the role because she was already filming “Beauty and the Beast” and filming for both features was difficult.

While many would have loved to see Watson in the role of Mia, Emma Stone proved that the lead was made for her, earning her an Oscar for Best Actress in 2017.

Emma Watson was the first choice to play Mia Dolan. Photo: composition LR

Sandra Bullock as Maggie Fitzgerald

Sandra Bullock was one of the first options that director Clint Eastwood had to star in the movie “Million Dollar Baby”, since at that time the actress generated great box office successes. However, the actress rejected the offer and preferred to film “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”.

In his replacement came Hilary Swank, who dazzled with her performance and won the Oscar for best actress in 2005.

Sandra Bullock played Maggie Fitzgerald in "Million Dollar Baby." Photo: composition LR

Sean Connery as Hannibal Lecter

One of the most transcendental movies in cinema is “The Silence of the Lambs”, where the iconic role of Hannibal Lecter stands out both for his dialogues and for his gestures. Initially, it was intended for the late Sean Connery, but he declined the offer, finding the script somewhat distasteful.

This is how Anthony Hopkins accepted the role and went down in history, since his role and interpretation has become an icon of cinema. This decision gave him an Oscar for best actor, while the film won the other major Academy Awards: best picture, best director, best actress and best adapted screenplay.