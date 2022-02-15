Protests in the Canadian Parliament region in the capital, Ottawa: protesters call for the revocation of vaccine passports in the country| Photo: EFE/EPA/VALERIE BLUM

On Monday (14), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to end protests against health restrictions in the country (especially vaccine passports), such as those of truck drivers who have blocked traffic in border crossings with the United States and busy places in the capital, Ottawa.

The Emergencies Act, which was invoked for the first time since it was published in 1988, can apply when an “urgent and critical situation” cannot be resolved under any other Canadian law and “seriously jeopardizes the life, health or safety of Canadians and is of such a proportion or nature that it exceeds the limit of a province’s ability or authority to deal with it”.

It is not yet known when these measures will be put into practice, because the emergency declaration needs to be confirmed by the Canadian Parliament, but on Monday the government already indicated the paths it intends to follow.

According to the BBC, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said banks will be able to block the accounts of anyone linked to the protests without the need for a court order.

In a statement released on Monday, the Canadian government said it could “authorize or direct specific financial institutions to provide essential services to alleviate the impact of lockdowns, including regulating and prohibiting the use of property to finance or support lockdowns.”

Freeland also cited that vehicle insurance for anyone involved with the demonstrations could also be suspended and that regulations on terrorist financing in Canada will be expanded to cover cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding platforms.

In Monday’s statement, the Canadian government pointed out that the public order emergency, which will give the Trudeau administration extraordinary powers for 30 days if confirmed by Parliament, gives it the authority to apply other temporary measures:

regulate and prohibit public gatherings, including lockdowns, except legal advocacy events, protests and demonstrations of dissent;

regulate the use of specified property, including goods used in locks;

designate and secure locations where lockdowns should be prohibited (eg borders, border posts and other critical infrastructure);

guide specified individuals to provide essential services to alleviate the impacts of lockdowns on Canada’s economy;

authorization to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to enforce municipal and provincial laws through incorporation by reference;

imposition of fines or imprisonment for breaching any of the measures declared in the context of the public order emergency.

In messages on Twitter, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association criticized the Canadian government’s invocation of the Emergency Act. “The federal government has not reached the threshold required to invoke the Emergencies Act. This law sets the bar high and clear for good reason: the law allows the government to bypass ordinary democratic processes. This standard was not met”, he claimed.

“Emergency legislation should not be trivialized. This threatens our democracy and our civil liberties,” she added.