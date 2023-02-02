Al-Shahat opened the scoring in his team’s 3-0 victory over New Zealand’s Auckland City, to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament hosted by Morocco, where he set up a date with the American Seattle Sounders.

In addition to Al-Ahly’s success in his first match, Al-Shahat achieved an important achievement on a personal level, as he scored in the Club World Cup in 3 different versions, two of which were in the Egyptian team’s jersey and a third with the Emirati Al-Ain.

Al-Shahat joined a very short list that achieved the same achievement, including football legends Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently transferred to Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia, and Lionel Messi, the French Paris Saint-Germain player, as well as retired star Gareth Bale.

And the FIFA World Cup page on Facebook wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi. Gareth Bale. Hussein Al-Shahat. Only 4 players registered in 3 different versions of the Club World Cup. The elite group.”

Al-Ahly’s victory comes while the team is looking for a step up, after its third place in the last two editions of the Club World Cup.