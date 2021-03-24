After a week and a day of stoppage, Spain resumes vaccinations with AstraZeneca this Wednesday. They are eight days late, a lesser evil when compared with the impact that the doubts generated around this serum can cause in the population, in the opinion of Amós García Rojas, president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination. There will be people who thought to get vaccinated and now they think about it; It remains to be seen in the next few days if it is an anecdotal or significant number. What about them?

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, answered this question on Monday: “It is not contemplated in the vaccination plan. For now he would not be vaccinated [quien la rechace]”. Because, as García Rojas recalls, “vaccines are not yogurts, you cannot choose the flavor that everyone likes best.” This expert argues that all are safe, have a high degree of effectiveness and each one has the most appropriate, taking into account that there is a limited number and that the objective is to protect the most vulnerable from the most serious forms of covid, especially older people, who suffer higher mortality rates.

The public has heard in a few days concepts very common in the pharmaceutical world, but with which most are not familiar: pharmacovigilance, adverse effects, unexpected events, causal relationship … Reservations, doubts, are inevitable. The message from the health authorities is insistent: although thrombotic events occurred after the inoculation of AstraZeneca serum, they are not more frequent than in the general population. Some especially rare ones have been statistically more common among those vaccinated, but we are still talking about one case in hundreds of thousands, fewer than other serious adverse effects produced by any frequently used drug, and it has not even been possible to establish a causal relationship between the vaccine and these episodes.

Most European countries will do like Spain: the vaccine cannot be chosen either in Germany, France, the United Kingdom or Belgium. At least for the moment. Italian authorities have announced that those who decline to wear AstraZeneca’s could get another one later. But what is common to all is that if someone does not want a vaccine today, no one will be able to guarantee when they will have another, if it is their due.

Whoever rejects it runs a much higher risk of possible adverse effects: the covid, which in February killed 161 people for every million inhabitants, a figure several orders of magnitude higher than the appearance of thrombi. Ildefonso Hernández, from the Spanish Public Health Society (Sespas) is especially pleased with the resumption of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Partly because he believes that it is good news to end the pandemic, partly because, as the age to apply this vaccine has been extended to 65 (previously it was limited to 55), it will soon be his turn, who is 64.

More benefits than risks

Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health repeat that the vaccine is safe and that its benefits far outweigh its possible risks, that it does not They are proven, beyond a frequent discomfort after the puncture. But this may not be enough to convince those who doubt or those who are afraid and prefer not to get vaccinated. “In this context, it may be advisable to see some exemplary attitudes, people with a certain social relevance who say publicly that they will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca when it is their turn. Or political representatives, which is not that they have to sneak in, but they do express it publicly ”, reflects García Rojas.

Queue to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Milan. Luca Bruno / AP

French Prime Minister Jean Castex got this fast. As soon as he resumed the punctures in his country, last week, he put his arm to inoculate him with a dose. The Spanish Government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, offered hers and that of all members of the cabinet on Tuesday to receive the injection of AstraZeneca when necessary.

Is this gesture enough? Marga Mateu, a psychologist on the list to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, thinks not. “It would be good, for example, for the president to give a message of tranquility or to vaccinate himself, as they did in France,” he reflects. She had the puncture the day before vaccinations were suspended in Spain. And before the commotion caused, with several countries stopping their programs, the death of a teacher in Marbella (who later had no relation to the vaccine) decided to say no. He wanted to think about it, to get advice. They told her they would call her again, and when they do, she will say yes. “I have spoken with medical relatives who have told me that it is safe and I have seen that many countries, not only Spain, resume their vaccination, but the fear of what was happening was inevitable,” he says.

Whoever doubts and rejects it should not be punished, in the opinion of Federico de Montalvo, president of the Bioethics Committee of Spain and member of the Vaccine Committee that advises the ministry. If he regrets his decision, he explains, it would be best to call him back when possible to inject him with the AstraZeneca serum. But you shouldn’t be given a choice to choose another vaccine in a context of scarcity. “It does not seem that it makes much sense to remove a vaccine from the most vulnerable people, who are now receiving messenger RNA. [la de Pfizer y Moderna] to give it to them. You have to let time pass, to see that the vaccine is safe and continue to communicate well so that people regain confidence, as happened with many when they saw the first elderly who were vaccinated, “he continues.

The surveys showed how as the vaccination process progressed in Spain, citizens were gaining confidence. According to the CIS, those who were willing to get vaccinated as soon as they could went from 40% in December to 82% in February. There are no such reliable surveys on how all the noise generated with AstraZeneca has impacted. Only one of YouGov among 1,050 people says that 52% now consider the AstraZeneca vaccine to be unsafe, twice as much as a month ago (25%).