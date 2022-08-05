During the recent call of Warner Bros. with its investors, the union of hbo max with Discovery Plus. This union will materialize in the summer of 2023 in a single service that encompasses the content of both. Here we tell you what this merger means for its consumers.

To start you should know that HBO Max will not disappear. As David Zaslav, Warner’s current CEO said that ‘the brand is better than ever‘. Simply the new service will now have the best content of this platform and Discovery Plus.

Most likely, the new service will work as a kind of hub where you can choose what you want to see. We believe this because Warner indicated the main differences between both services. With Max establishing itself as the site with the most scripted shows and the site where fandoms are cultivated.

HBO Max is watched more by men while Discovery has more female viewers. Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

According to the sayings of Warnerthe new service HBO Max with Discovery will have different plans. A paid one that will let you enjoy all its content, without ads or interruptions. But they also have a free version in mind, with a limited catalog and advertisements.

At the moment no details about new prices were revealed. However, as it is a merger with much more content, we could expect the subscription cost to go up. The new service will arrive in Latin America in the fall of 2023. So we will have to wait for more information.

What kind of content can we enjoy on HBO Max and Discovery?

Those who are already subscribed to hbo max know that here is the best of the content created by Warner bros. From the franchises Harry Potter Y game of Thrones to films based on characters from DC. In fact, regarding the latter, David Zaslav indicated that they have a 10-year plan to continue creating them. So there will be a lot of content to enjoy on the platform in the future.

By Discoverywas mentioned to Shark Week, 90 Days Fiancé and different property shows as its strongest content. On this side they will focus on content without a script, more documentaries and with a more relaxed sense. So the catalog of this new service looks to be quite varied, with superheroes, magic and some cooking shows.

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

One thing that was emphasized is that, unlike Disney, Warner will not be creating movies that are released exclusively on the new HBO Max and Discovery service. Since its objective is to deliver the great spectacle related to the cinema that is expected from its productions. Do you think they were right to create a new service or will it be bad for business?

