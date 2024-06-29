The news about the live-action movie Snow White Disney’s have not been very abundant. However, Rachel Zegler, who is the actress who will embody this classic character, shared a little information about this film.

Through an update from Instagram Stories, he revealed that the new shoots for this film have already finished and are moving forward. His message was accompanied by a photo.

Zegler’s photo shows the floor of the film set, and her feet can be seen. It seems that she did not want to give anything away to those waiting for her. She commented ‘This is a glimpse of Snow White and I’m so proud and excited. I love these people so much.’.

The latter was certainly in relation to his fellow actors and actresses, as well as the production team. Apparently, work is continuing without any major problems after the mandatory delays.

Fountain: Disney.

The live-action version of Snow White was scheduled to be released in March 2024. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike by Hollywood actors and writers union in 2023 delayed all productions from Disney, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

Filming for this movie started in 2022, but some shots needed to be reshot. So the crew had to wait until the artists’ strike was over before they could continue.

Fountain: Instagram Stories.

In addition to Rachel Zegler in the live-action film Snow White actress Gal Gadot stars as the Evil Queen. Also starring are Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, Dujonna Gift and Martin Klebba.

Fountain: Disney.

Marc Webb is directing and Marc Platt is producing, while the scripts are by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Another reason that delayed the release of this film, which will be released on March 21, 2025, is that it will have many computer-generated graphics or CGI.

