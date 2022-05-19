The tape in charge of bringing animatronic horror stories to the big screen has experienced production hell.

We are living a time full of adaptations of video games to film and television, with successes as resounding as Sonic 2: The Movie, with more than 330 million dollars grossed at the box office worldwide and plans for a sequel. On television, the pull of Paramount+’s Halo series has allowed the platform to grow by millions of users, while Arcane, the League of Legends series on Netflix, swept the prestigious Annie Awards.

Everything seems to indicate that we are in a perfect time to expand the most popular video game sagas to the big screen, something that Hollywood took note of over 7 years ago regarding the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series. However, time passes, production changes hands and deadlines begin to lengthen.

In 2018, the production of the film moved to Blumhouse ProductionsAmerican film and television film studio, popular for its low-budget horror films, such as The Purge: The Night of the Beasts Y Let me out (get out). However, the studio has not found the formula to bring the terrifying animatronics to the cinema, after a script that was quite a headache.

The production company plans to release the film in 2023its producer, Jason Blum and Scott Cawton, creator of the game, gave some clues in 2020 about the state of the tape, confessing that they had been forced to discard many stories for the film, something that had had an impact on its development, delaying its recording. At this time, Blum admitted that the creation process was not yet at an advanced stage of the project, with some narrative threads especially difficult to script. They seem to have encountered these difficulties apropos of the vast number of stories based on the license and the “different directions” they have taken.

The date of film shooting was scheduled for spring 2021but the complications grew and its director, the veteran Chris Columbus, left the project at the end of last year, while the creator of the video game saga, Scott Cawthon, continued to reject the drafts of the submitted scripts, even after having retired from the industry surrounded by controversy.

Not everything has been bad news and last March, the CEO of Blumhouse, Jason Blum, prepared the fans of the saga by ensuring that they were “dangerously close” to receiving more news about the film. In addition, Blum assured that the release date for the horror film was still scheduled for 2023, something that he saw “really possible”. But the months go by, and the news about the long-awaited film does not arrive, in a project marked by problems.

If you are fans of the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available Marc Rollan’s article “El Funs” about its creator, who went from making Christian videogames to horror. A work that arrived in 2014 with a media significance that no one could imagine, making a simple and unpretentious title revolutionize the scene of horror games.

