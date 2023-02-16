They told us that the dollar would be $30 pesos. They told us the economy would collapse. That we would be ‘Venezuela of the north’. That Inflation would put the peso in a KO and we would end up sweeping worthless bills in the streets. They repeated that the investments they would leave Mexico. That our country would lose leadership in Latin America. In short, since 2018 the media barrage that favors the opposition has sung that everything is going wrong, and that it will get worse, even at catastrophic levels.

Needless to say, none of that has happened. Since I was a child I remember a Mexico in crisis, it’s true. President Zedillo ended up devaluing the currency. Fox and Calderon enjoyed incredible rising prices in the barrel of oil and EPN spared no debt. Andrés Manuel López Obrador… well, he had a pandemic, renegotiation of the T-Mec and world recession. Let’s add how ‘abrupt’ a change in the direction of public policy can be. The fact that things were done in one way before, does not imply that it was entirely correct or that it should be so.

The 4T he has had a ‘simple’ handling of finances, so to speak. He decided to be less elaborate in his ways of running the economy, and decided to focus on the whole. The true objective of the four-year economic policy has been to reduce the wage gap. Fight classism and racism. Raise the floor for those who have less. Break the glass ceiling for inclusion more active of women. And her flagship: social policy.

However, the bet Obradorist It’s not just social programs. Several studies show that the triumph of the 4T It could not be explained without the support of the middle class and especially the working class. Here the important thing.

In my previous delivery I explained about the results of the Monthly Business Opinion Survey. The results of the study carried out by the INEGI show very interesting results. Entrepreneurs have increased confidence in the government. Although this beginning of the year began with a slight contraction, on balance, confidence has only increased in 4 out of every 10 months of AMLO’s government. In this area, Calderón managed to increase trust only 2 out of every 10 months at the most. EPN only 1 out of 10.

We recommend you read:

From the general to the particular. That survey indicates the data at the national level, and, for example, in Sinaloa today we have two data that are lapidary in favor of the economic route. The first is that the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) has ranked Mazatlán as the most competitive city among cities with 500,000 to 1 million inhabitants. It stands out for its strong tourist attraction, economic stability, more water in treatment and, in addition, it is the second city with less infant mortality. Data that reveals the levels of Well-being in the port.

The second piece of information is what was announced by the mayor of the capital, Juan de Dios Gámez, that investments have not fallen despite the military operations in Culiacán, and that the confidence indicators, on the contrary, preserve the potential for business and investments will continue to arrive. to the municipality of Tres Ríos.

The truth is, as I said in my previous installment, it is enough to go to the supermarket or the market to receive a dose of reality. It is up to society to recognize that economic and social policy keeps us at bearable levels within the framework of the crisis. It is up to the government to continue on the route, and above all, to cause the strength of the peso against the dollar to translate into a better situation for the pockets of Mexican families.

Twitter: @vanessafelixmx