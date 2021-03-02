In the speech that the Government began to elaborate, two privileged creditors such as the International Monetary Fund and the Paris Club would be the responsible of the problems of the external balance this year.

This line of reasoning is based on the fact that in May the Government must pay US $ 2.3 billion to Paris club (world body that assists indebted countries) and in September, US $ 4.8 billion to the IMF, and he does not believe that he will have either money for everything or additional financing.

Thus, in the logic that they were building between the Casa Rosada, the Senate and the Ministry of Economy, they consider that practically Argentina I would not have balance of payments problems if I didn’t have to meet those $ 7.1 billion from two international organizations.

It will be Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Martín Guzmán have low understanding of how the world works and do they think that rejecting these payments would have more benefits than costs? Of course not. But the electoral year rules.

Until now, Minister Martín Guzmán had been drawing a line that seemed straight regarding the short-term financial future.

Under that ropeway, Guzmán would reach an agreement with the IMF in May, which would imply getting a loan to pay this year’s maturities. plus the US $ 40 billion needed to meet the 2022 and 2023 commitments.

That imaginary line added a supposed go-ahead from the IMF to refinance the $ 2.3 billion due in May with the Paris Club and thus clearing the financial horizon allowing a reduction in the stellar Argentine country risk rate, which stands at 1,534 points. But now everything changes.

Alberto Fernandez swerved in the negotiation with the IMF by announcing that he will initiate “a criminal lawsuit” against Mauricio Macri’s government officials who signed the agreement for the loan of US $ 55,000 million.

And, after cardboard, he announced that the agreement that he negotiates under the umbrella of Kristalina Georgieva, it must be approved by Congress. Thus he made it clear that the possibility of reaching an agreement in May as Martín Guzmán said is close to zero.

“We are in no rush”, they say in the Government ratifying the order of the vice president that in electoral years don’t talk neither fiscal adjustment nor tariff increases. His message is clear: first try to win the elections and get the Fund in the queue.

But that definition of basic Kirchnerism often collides with the shortage of dollars to finance the adventure of expanding consumption on the basis that wages rise above inflation. Will it make it in 2021?

The Government is clear that, after vaccines, the dollar stability becomes the electoral argument par excellence and decided “ringing” to two numbers.

One of them is twofold: the greater supply of foreign exchange for the liquidation of exports and for the sale of dollars of the taxpayers who must comply with the wealth tax.

The Central Bank celebrates the US $ 180 million that the reserves grew on February 1 and that at the beginning of the month, when the possibility of buying the quota of US $ 200 is renewed, purchases were below US $ 100 million, less than in February.

But, in addition, and this already came from the end of last month, there was supply of foreign exchange by producers that they had retained grains and that with the good price of soybeans (US $ 520 per ton) they chose to sell.

The Central Bank is playing that between soybeans and good rains they could get the foreign exchange to face the Paris Club, “but it is not enough for everything”, they say. So, will December be reached without IMF dollars or without a strong devaluation?

The bet of Economy is that the capitalization of the IMF in US $ 500,000 million that the G7 would decide in the coming weeks, would leave it the equivalent of US $ 3,500 million for being a member of the organization and with that they would be there to “discuss” the expiration of September.

Everything wired and betting, for example, that importers give you the “good news” that they will demand less than US $ 4,000 million per month to pay abroad.

In the Government they dream of the economy growing without having to increase imports in the short term, an unsustainable result in longer terms.

But with a strict cap like the current one, they could be authorizing payments with drop counters.

Strict currency stock, soy dollars, taxpayer dollars to pay wealth tax, rate freeze until a differential system is implemented that favors lower-income consumers, control of food prices and basic necessities constitutes the scheme that outline from the Government for the electoral year. And the investments? With a pandemic, lack of vaccines and elections, everything can wait.

Meanwhile, the Government is joining in an unprecedented onslaught against the Supreme Court of Justice and the Judiciary, and in deepening the rift by holding the opposition responsible for everything as if they were newcomers to power. The population expects vaccines and check unfulfilled promises day by day.