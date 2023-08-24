After failing in the Leagues Cup, losing 2-0 to Nasvhville in the semifinal and 3-0 in the game for third place against the Philadelphia Union, in a match full of homegrown players and substitutes from the stripedthe Monterrey Football Club returned to training at the Barrial facilities on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
There was much speculation about the possible return of Uruguayan striker Rodrigo Aguirre, who suffered a tear at the end of July and was expected to be ready for the duel corresponding to day six of the Apertura 2023 tournament, against the Máquina Celeste de la Blue Cross.
Taking into consideration the fracture of Germán Bertarame, which will take him away from the courts at least throughout the regular season, the fans began to seriously worry about Rodrigo Aguirre’s injury, since they do not fully trust Rogelio Funes Mori, who since It has not been through its best moment for a long time.
The good news for the fans of the Gang is that Rodrigo Aguirre started training this Tuesday as normal. However, the alarms went off when, ten minutes into practice, the Uruguayan attacker was seen talking to Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz and then he left training with his own foot, yes, but he still made us think that such Maybe he could have suffered, so his return to the courts would be delaying a little longer.
However, sources close to the club assure that Rodrigo Aguirre is ready to play. That it was more of a preventive issue and that next Sunday he will most likely see minutes on the field of play, either coming on as a substitute or starting the commitment.
