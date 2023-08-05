In the years following the outbreak of the pandemic, rumors swirled that much of the financial sector might leave New York for Miami. After all, state and local taxes on the top 1% are much lower in Florida than in New York; about 9 points lower as a percentage of income, according to the most recent report from the Institute on Fiscal and Economic Policy (and taxes on the wealthy are even higher in New York City than in the state as a whole).

As covid disrupted normal urban life, it seemed that most millionaires would focus on financial advantages and leave the Big Apple. In fact, some wealthy potentates did. But it seems that the commotion about the finances going to Miami has calmed down. Actually, the population of Miami-Dade County dropped between 2019 and 2022.

What has happened? Part of the answer is that New York, while it has lost some of its population, is not, as many non-New Yorkers seem to believe, a dystopian pigsty. Its murder rate is half that of Miami, and it has other advantages, such as an extensive public transportation system that Miami lacks.

And as life in the city has returned to normal, it has regained its special status as a place for the very affluent to enjoy their opulence. I know I’m being petty, but I’ve always loved what one asset manager told Bloomberg: “The biggest drawback to moving to Florida is that you have to live in Florida.”

What’s more, the decisions of the wealthy about where to live are not as sensitive to tax rates. In fact, California—where taxes on high incomes are higher than New York—is currently experiencing rapid growth in the number of taxpayers earning more than $1 million, and explosive growth in those earning more than $50 million. .

Now, the population of Florida as a whole continues to grow rapidly, and I’ll explain why that is shortly. But first, let’s talk about how Miami’s sudden stagnation plays into the longstanding debate about why so many Americans from the Northeast and California have moved to the Sun Belt, a move that is very real, even if Miami’s dreams of becoming in the new New York seem more and more like a mirage.

One story, favored by conservatives, stresses the importance of a “business-friendly environment,” especially low taxes for “job creators,” ie, the wealthy. Yet another alternate account focuses on housing affordability.

because of nimbism [proyectos sí, pero “no en mi patio trasero”] rampant, very little housing has been built in the Northeast, and especially in California, so the price of houses, whether bought or rented, is extremely high. That’s why lower- and middle-income Americans flock to metropolitan areas like Atlanta or Houston, where wages may be lower than northern cities but, thanks to permissive zoning, housing is much cheaper.

Miami’s problem is that, despite offering low, Red State-style taxes to the wealthy [gobernados por el Partido Republicano]seems to have limits on building houses like those in the Blue States [gobernados por los demócratas] and builds roughly the same (small) number of new residential units per capita as the New York metropolitan area. Consequently, housing is extremely expensive; for example, rents are much higher than in other large cities in the Sun Belt, and not much lower than in New York. Because salaries in Florida are relatively low, the ratio of median home price to median income is actually higher in Miami than in New York.

And the relative stagnation of Miami’s population — even before the recent slump, the Miami metropolitan area lagged behind other major Sun Belt metropolises — suggests that the secret to Sun Belt growth is that housing is affordable, not being nice to the rich.

However, as I have already said, the population of Florida as a whole continues to increase. Because? For starters, the rest of the state is not as expensive as Miami. But what do all these new Floridians do for a living?

Well, a large number of them are already retired. Retirees have long been flocking to Florida to enjoy the warm winters, ever since Groucho Marx told potential buyers, “You can have any kind of home you want. You can even get a cast. Boy, can you get them to put you in a cast.” But there are now many more potential retirees than in the past: Between 2010 and 2020, the total population of the United States grew by only 7.4%, but the population 65 and older grew by 38.6%. And as retirees spend money on local services, the influx of older people creates jobs for younger adults as well.

This is surely only part of the story of Florida’s steady growth. And with climate change, it remains to be seen whether the lure of warm winters is increasingly outweighed by the prospect of unbearable summers. It will also be necessary to see how the progressive home insurance crisis affects the State. But the influx of retirees helps explain why Florida’s population continues to grow rapidly even as its largest metropolis has become increasingly inaccessible.

There is every indication that affordable housing, not low taxes for the rich, is the main driver of growth in the rest of the Sun Belt. And if the blue states want to slow or reverse their relative decline, their top priority should be allowing build more homes, instead of cutting taxes for the richest.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize Winner in Economics. The New York Times, 2023. Translation from News Clips

