The level of Robert Lewandowski has caught the attention of fans FC Barcelona. It is no secret to anyone that the Pole came to the club with a clear goal scorer and despite the fact that he has fulfilled a certain quota, it was expected that he could print and bill more goals in the most recent matches. Since his return from Qatar World Cup 2022his performance has decreased significantly and in the match against the Atletico Madrid, showed his desperation to score. A clear example of this was when he missed a clear scoring opportunity by not passing the ball to Raphinha, who was completely free to the right of him.
The statistics speak for themselves. Lewandowski began the season with a great scoring run that generated a lot of confidence and dispelled any doubts about his ability to play in the team. He scored 13 goals in the first 15 league gameswhich placed him as one of the main candidates to win the Pichichi and lead the team in the competition.
However, this streak was interrupted when he was sent off in the match against El Sadar. As a consequence, he had to serve a three-game ban, including the derby, and his return at the start of 2023 showed that he was not at his best. Since then, Lewandowski has scored just four goals in eleven games, and in the last seven games, He could only score a double against Elche, who was at the bottom of the table.
It is known that Lewandowski is the typical box striker, who is characterized by finishing off and finding a goal situation where others may not, but it must also be mentioned that for this to happen his collaborators and co-stars must be at a good level too. One of the things that the Pole has felt the most is the absence of players like Pedrowho just returned from a long injury and the winger on the right Ousmane Dembelewho is one of his best partners.
Despite this, the feeling that the club and Xavi Hernández have with the Polish striker is very good and not only because of the number of goals scored but also because of his ability to make the team play better and also because of his contribution to the less experienced players. The club is confident that Lewandowski will return to his goalscoring rhythm and they consider that he is just a bad run since the Pole is one of the best strikers in the world.
#Lewandowski #recover #scoring #streak
Leave a Reply