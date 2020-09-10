Highlights: Akali Dal revolts with central government after farmers protest in Punjab

Resignation of Akali Dal Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Union Cabinet

Akali Dal protested against Agriculture Bill in the name of accompanying farmers

Punjab, Haryana and UP protest farmers bill in broad scale

Chandigarh

The Akali Dal has hinted at breaking ties with the NDA in protest against the central government’s three bills related to agriculture. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the leader of Punjab’s leading political party Akali Dal and a minister from the party’s quota at the center, has resigned from his post. Earlier, Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had said in the Lok Sabha that his party is going to leave its ministerial post in protest against the Agriculture Ordinance Minister at the Center.

On Wednesday, the Akali Dal announced that it would not compromise the interests of the farmers and its leaders were ready for any sacrifice. This statement of the Akali Dal was said to be a sign of separation from the NDA. This symbolic rebellion of the Akali Dal, which was an ally of NDA since Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time, has created a stir in the NDA. However, Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that his party will continue to support the NDA.

Akali Dal is a part of NDA since Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time

Harsimrat gave information on Twitter

On Friday, on the issue of agriculture ordinance, Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha that Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was made a minister at the Center from her party, will resign from her ministerial post. Shortly after this announcement, Harsimrat gave the information of his resignation on Twitter. This rebellion of the Akali Dal has been written against the backdrop of the challenge of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in which he challenged Sukhbir Singh Badal and said that if he is with the interest of the farmers, then he should be with the Center as an ally You should break your ties. The Akali Dal is currently supporting the NDA, but its resignation has increased the tension of the BJP.

Extensive opposition in Punjab, Haryana and UP

Actually, this whole controversy is related to the three agricultural bills of the center, which are related to the interests of the farmers. These bills have become the cause of opposition – Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Protection and Empowerment Bill) on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services and Essential Commodities Amendment Bill. Farmers who stood against these three bills had on the road protested in all parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the past. During the protest, there was also a clash with the police, due to which conditions of tension were created in Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers took to the road against the government in Kurukshetra, Haryana

These provisions will be in the new bills

As per the new bill, now traders will be able to buy farmers’ crops outside the market. Earlier, the crop of farmers could be purchased only from the mandi. At the same time, the Center has abolished its stock limit by excluding pulses, potatoes, onions, grains, edible oil etc. from the essential commodity rule. Apart from these two, the central government has also started work on the policy of promoting contract-making, which has angered farmers. Opposing organizations include large organizations such as the Congress to the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which now have the support of the Akali Dal.

Badal said in Lok Sabha – 20 lakh farmers of Punjab will be affected

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Sukhbir Singh Badal clearly stated that the Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes this bill. Every bill, which is for the country, some parts of the country like it, in some parts it is not welcome, these three bills brought to the farmers are going to affect 20 lakh farmers of Punjab. 30 thousand jobseeds, 3 lakh mandi laborers, 20 lakh farm laborers are going to be affected by this. Apart from the Akali Dal, Captain Amarinder Singh’s government in Punjab also criticized the Modi government for this bill.

Badal had said- Harsimrat had already raised objection

On Wednesday too, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that before introducing these Bills, he should have communicated with his colleagues and at least those parties which are definitely farmers’ party. Badal said that our minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had expressed her objection when the subject was raised in the cabinet meeting.