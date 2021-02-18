Last night, during the Nintendo Direct carried out by the Japanese company, it was announced that Fall Guys, the successful video game from mediatonic Games, will be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Unsurprisingly, this news will be a great response to Nintendo console users, but it raises a question that is difficult to answer. What about Fall Guys on Xbox?

In recent months there have been several rumors that pointed to the possibility that Fall Guys on Xbox become a reality. First, a comment from the game’s official account led to the rumor that Fall Guys would be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, something that Devolver Digital later ruled out.

What about Fall Guys on Xbox?

However, a few days after the company assured that the game would not reach Microsoft’s video game subscription service, in an interview with GameIndustry It was said that they wanted to reach the maximum possible platforms, so the arrival of the game on Xbox consoles once again became a possible future reality.

With the arrival of the game to Nintendo Switch, these words seem to begin to become a reality, although it is inevitable to think What about the Xbox version of Fall Guys. Especially since Xbox has a great online infrastructure, with millions of players subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, something that would undoubtedly guarantee the success of a title like this on Microsoft consoles.

The official account of Fall Guys pronounces on his arrival to Xbox Game Pass

Despite this, Fall Guys on Xbox It has not yet been confirmed at all, so we will have to wait to see if Mediatonic Games’ wish becomes a reality or if they will be satisfied with the platforms on which the game is currently available.