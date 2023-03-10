What about Falcao? His coach at Rayo Vallecano speaks clearly and forcefully

falcalo garcia has lost continuity in Rayo Vallecano. From the player who came as a star to reinforce the team, today the panorama is different. He is a regular substitute and plays very little. what’s happening?

‘Tough competition’

Andoni IraolaRayo Vallecano coach, said that the Colombian’s situation in the team is “a matter of pure and hard competition.”

Falcao García, substitute in Rayo’s game.

He further alleged that the few minutes he is having are due to “the alternatives that are in attack“and on which he must decide in each game.

Falcao, who is in his second season at Rayo, has a very secondary role in the team with 21 games played so faronly four as a starter, and two goals scored in 588 minutes.

“Falcao’s situation is a matter of pure and hard competition and decisions that I have to make. There are alternatives in that offensive zone and in each game I try to take the elections opportunities to start and finish”

Finally, the coach added: “Many times they depend on several things. From the beginning he has competed every training session and every minute and he will continue to do so.”

Rayo occupies the seventh position in the Spanish first division.

PABLO ROMERO AND EFE

More sports news