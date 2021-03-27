The coronavirus has closed China tight. To enter the most populated country in the world, you have to overcome an innumerable succession of bureaucratic barriers to which is added the lack of air connections and a strict mandatory quarantine of 21 days. However, China’s projection to the world is increasing: dependence on its products has skyrocketed, as foreign trade statistics show, and its influence in the developing world grows in proportion to shipments from the Chinese vaccines, which Beijing has even offered to Tokyo 2020.

However, this situation is complicating the organization of the Winter Olympics that Beijing will host just five months after the Tokyo Paralympics. First, because, as with the Japanese Olympic event, It is not at all clear that the Asian giant will allow foreign viewers to enter the country on February 4.. And secondly, because more and more people are raising their voices against the Communist Party.

Although the boycotts seem like something from the Cold War, the political polarization that has caused the pandemic worldwide has resurrected them. Some rulers and different activist organizations have begun to demand that Beijing 2022, renamed by them as the ‘Genocide Games’, serve to denounce the authoritarian drift that China has taken and its systematic violation of human rights in regions such as Xinjiang, Tibet or Hong Kong.

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, has already said that politics must not interfere with the Olympiad. “We are not a supra-governmental organization that can find solutions to problems that have not been solved by the United Nations Security Council, the G7 or the G20,” he said last week. For his part, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, criticized the waving of the human rights flag “To interfere in internal affairs”, and ruled that the boycott calls “are destined to fail”.

Undoubtedly, despite the fact that this week the European Union imposed the first economic sanctions on China since the Tiananmen massacre in 1989, the truth is that few countries are willing to anger the second world power. If already in 2008, when the Chinese capital hosted the summer games, similar campaigns were unsuccessful, now that the country’s power has grown remarkably, it is highly unlikely that anything will prevent the achievement of a milestone: Beijing will be the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympics.