Can you imagine a world without sand? Or without cash? Without antibiotics? The Egyptian-Canadian writer Omar El Akkad takes us through some thought experiments. Each episode he wonders what the world would look like if something we are used to disappeared. Without sand we would no longer be able to make buildings from concrete and glass. And without cash, entire groups of people can be left out. And what if the place you call ‘home’, like Qatar in the case of El Akkad, who was born there, changes to such an extent that you no longer recognize it? The podcast is not intended to be dystopian, El Akkad assures the listener in the first episode, but teaches us how to deal with a world that is changing faster than we would like.

Without 8 episodes, Sony Music and HyperObject Industries. Theme: Society, raw materials, future.