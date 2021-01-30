If someone told us that our sexuality was going to be conditioned by a virus from China, we would surely not have given credit. And here we are sexting with all of our lovers, whether they are new or old reach, learning how to do this and missing when it was so easy to get laid. Because things have become remarkably complicated. But our new sexuality has all these components and with them we surf.

The coronavirus is a fungus virus. Understand me, it spreads much better the more we dirty. But it also behaves like an earless banner. It does not meet certain rules that we are all going to expect. We are surprised. Symptoms of the disease do not appear until a few days after we become infected. The guard is lowered with the mask and the social distance and wham! As soon as you get lost, it catches you. And, in some cases, the symptoms are not even identified because the asymptomatic or those that manifest them mildly, do not sound the alarm. We don’t feel sick until a few days have passed since we caught it, which causes us to spread the virus simply by talking to someone. Imagine if we have sex as we understood it before. This means that with certain behaviors, sexual among them, there is a greater risk of contagion. Although, now that we know that even talking in a closed space without ventilation is a source of infection, the fact that the virus can spread in saliva is almost anecdotal.

“I had been careful. Or at least I thought so. I had not had sex for four months, locked up at home, teleworking, not interacting with anyone. I couldn’t take it anymore. I couldn’t take it anymore. I couldn’t take it anymore. (In the interview, Elisa, communication, repeats the phrase three times) “I went straight into the arms of one of my lovers who passed like a breath through Madrid. He told me that he hadn’t left his London flat either. But he took planes to get to my bed. Or for me to get to your hotel. I don’t know where, but we both got infected. “Elisa takes it for granted that they caught each other accordingly. Because they had sex with everything that sex usually implies.

The virus is just as vile as when you hear about the horns. When you come to realize that, perhaps, you are sick, you have already spread the virus all around you. When you want to realize that you have put them on, even the prompter knows. But our attitude is decisive for the spread of the virus. If you have rubbed yourself to a greater or lesser extent, that has favored the expansion of the bug. Hugs kisses. That was what they told us at the beginning. Almost a year after we were confined, we already know that simply being in closed places with infected people causes infections. They do not ask us to keep our distances because they are very chaste. It’s because our lives are in it. The official figures in Spain exceed 55,000 dead, which shows how much we have skipped them, whatever they were.

Despite this, notice how we are scared to death because we are aware that the coronavirus has paralyzed us, sexually speaking. So much so that Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) have decreased by 80%, if we compare the months of March and June 2020, compared to the previous year. “It has stopped going to gynecological consultations with the pandemic, explains Cristina Redondo, gynecologist at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation. “Whoever was promiscuous has been a little less promiscuous. But the studies that have been done have been done based on symptomatic diseases that end up in the emergency room. The problem is all the people who do not go because there is a pandemic, they are afraid or they assume that they are not going to treat him. There will be many people who will have stayed at home. A decrease in the diagnosis, too, is because of that. “

One of the reflections that has given the most play has been trying to define what love is. We have used crushes as an excuse for most of our sexual acts, so we should be clear about what it means to be in love. Beyond all the reflections that any magician of the word who has tried to dazzle us could give us, keep in mind that even Jorge Bucay may be right when he talks about suffering and love. And look how little I bear the Argentine. But I admit that if women had learned that love cannot involve suffering, we probably would have suffered much less. But they sold us a motorcycle that implicitly paid with our pain for everything we could get of affection. And so, nope. I insist, do not take into account that I left Bucay here today. I will go back to being the one who, if bitten, becomes poisoned … The coronavirus is devastating for everyone. I refer to the tests.