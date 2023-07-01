It is no secret to anyone that one of the great debts that Apple has with the users of iphone is the battery life of your smartphones with operating system iOSsomething that has been harshly criticized by rival technology companies.

just a few days ago Google launched an advertising campaign consisting of 5 commercials where, practically, it smashes the cell phones of the apple company, highlighting as one of its weak points, precisely, the battery life.

In this context, it is worth putting into practice a trick that has gone viral in the social networks on how to make the battery last longer iphonewhich translates into a longer duration, in general, of the mobile device.

And it is that, both Android and iPhone, both operating systems have been owed to their respective users, despite the progress they have made in this regard.

That is why the trick shared by an Internet user that promises to extend the useful life of Apple smartphones has become a trend on the TikTok social network.

According to the video shared by the user @Appledsing on the Chinese virtual platform, the The trick to make the iPhone battery last longer is to avoid charging it to 100%. Thus, instead of filling the stack of iOS cell phones, the tiktoker advises only do it between 20% and 90%.

Surely at this point you are wondering how charging between 20% and 90% of the iPhone battery helps to extend the useful life of the battery?

This is due to the fact that various studies have shown that loading the lithium ion battery to the maximum, it damages it in the long term, which translates into a decrease in its useful life. In addition to this, leaving iPhones charging for a long time can cause the xd Apple mobile device to overheat, which can be harmful.

On the other hand, if what you want is to optimize the use of the apple smartphone battery to the maximum, it is advisable to use the “Low Power Mode”.