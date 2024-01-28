Suppo starts again from Moto2

With the presentation at the brand new Lodauto headquarters in Bergamo, a company linked to the group Italtrans, the 2024 season of Italtrans Racing Team officially begins. A real starting point for a new adventure, made up of new protagonists and professionals, who will make their experience available for a new chapter in the history of Italtrans Racing Team in the world of two wheels. A beautiful story of passion, which began in 2010 and which with its successes has consecrated the Bergamo team among the champions of the intermediate class of the MotoGP World Championship.

The focus is on the future: in 2024 the team will be captained by Roberto Brivio who, thanks to the experience gained in MotoGP, will make all his skills available to the Italtrans Racing Team for a new and exciting season. Next to him another name of great importance, that of Livio Suppo, in the role of Racing Consultant. In his second season with Italtrans Racing Team, Dennis Foggia is ready to realize the growth achieved in 2023 and continue its experience in a difficult and highly competitive category like Moto2. The goal is to continue working to demonstrate that we are among the best protagonists. Alongside him is a partly new team, with Enrico Pellizzari in the role of Technical Chief.

The Brazilian is riding the other Kalex Diogo Moreira who, as previously done by Enea Bastianini, Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Foggia himself, chose Italtrans Racing Team for the jump to Moto2. Francesco Munzone, in the role of Technical Chief, will help him in this step. Born in 2004, Moreira finished the 2021 edition of the Red Bull Rookies Cup in sixth place. In 2022, his debut year in the World Championship, he won the title of Rookie of the Year, while last season he finished in 8th position with 3 podiums (1 win, 1 second and 1 third place).

Livio Suppo: “I am proud to become part of the Italtrans family. I will do everything so that my experience in MotoGP can be an additional weapon for the team. Moto2 is a very difficult class, where even small details can make the difference. I'm sure that all the guys will give their all to support Dennis and Diogo in the best possible way.”

Dennis Foggia: “I am very happy to get back on track and start a new season with the team. I'm motivated to do well: last year I was able to gain experience, which I will put into practice in this new 2024. I can't wait to get into action.”

Diogo Moreira: “I am very happy to have joined the Italtrans Racing Team family. Already from the first tests I felt good and I can't wait to get back on track to get to work with the team. The goal is to grow together: I am determined to gain experience and grow in Moto2. I hope to repay the trust they have placed in me with my work.”