Who doesn’t like a bit of nostalgia when it comes to Motorsport? Whether it’s a rider or a bike from the past, or a special livery that holds a fondness in our hearts for a bygone era.

MotoGP’s 75th anniversary celebrations saw each team choose a unique livery to celebrate this milestone.

Working with Dorna, each team began planning their own design in April, presenting a stunning variation on a classic livery.

Teams that have a long experience with MotoGP have been able to create some fantastic versions. For example, Yamaha has adopted the red and white colors used since its first participation, in 1961, and then made famous by Giacomo Agostini.

The Honda LCR satellite team opted for two different liveries, with Johann Zarco riding a white and green bike in homage to Mike Hailwood and Takaaki Nakagami racing in the colours of the Japanese flag.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, newer teams, such as VR46, had a special livery that paid homage to legendary team owner Valentino Rossi and a helmet he used during the 2018 MotoGP season. The US-owned Trackhouse team had a livery that featured the faces of 11 American grand prix winners.

There was also a small area displaying a handful of items such as racing suits and helmets, but overall there was potential for much more and as a result the final MotoGP race of the season in Valencia will likely see a larger scale rerun.