The golden years of Ferrari

Anyone who is currently a fan of the Ferrari and is at least 25-30 years of age will remember the early 2ooo years with no small nostalgia, when the Maranello team, after a long fast that lasted for 21 years, finally managed to regain the world championship title with Michael Schumacher.

The triumph of the German Kaiser, which arrived at the very beginning of the new millennium, paved the way for ait was gold for the redhead, culminating in winning five consecutive Drivers’ and six Constructors’ championships. Today, unfortunately, the results obtained by the Cavallino on the track are decidedly different, but some wealthy fans of the Scuderia, if they feel like it, could try to take home a concrete piece of those unforgettable pages of history.

Unusual heirloom

Digging in the folds of the internet we have in fact discovered that on the site Subito.itin the hobby and collecting section, you can buy a piece of history of that Ferrari that won Sunday after Sunday. However, we are not referring to the car itself: it would be too trivial. In fact, for sale at the ‘modest’ amount of €75,000 there’s a authentic refueling facility used by Ferrari in the Formula 1 GPs of those years, when refueling was still allowed during the race.

The system, also complete with union, is sold by a user located at Montegrotto Termein the province of Padua, and is presented in the description as “totally overhauled“. The conditions are “good”, since the product is “used, but well preserved”. The authenticity of the heirloom, therefore, does not seem to be in question. The only problem, for those who decide to buy it, are the dimensions, not exactly suitable for the classic shelf in the living room. But we are sure that, if so, there would be no problems finding a suitable location.